More Than 58,000 Shoppers Gave This 'Cloud-Like' Duvet Insert a Five-Star Rating — and It's Only $32

Even if shoes aren't really your thing, there's virtually no one who doesn't appreciate a good pair of slippers. There are technical reasons for this, of course — soft shearling, high-bounce insoles, and plenty of fluff — but psychologically, there might be a deeper reason people love slippers almost unanimously. Think about it: When you slip your feet into a deliciously cozy pair, you're also saying to the world "It's time to relax." Unlike heels, trendy sneakers, and fall-approved boots, slippers are synonymous with kicking back and chilling, during those precious moments when the biggest job you have to do is step outside and grab the paper and pour yourself a cup of coffee.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO