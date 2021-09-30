Mysterious Hudson Valley Hiking Spot Revealed as Meteorite Crater
If you've ever enjoyed a day at this popular hiking spot you may have unknowingly stumbled across one of the most mysterious places in the Hudson Valley. The Mid Hudson region is home to many natural wonders, but one of the most fascinating natural phenomenons is actually hiding in plain sight. Visitors flock to Ulster County to enjoy the clean air and fantastic views. There are some incredible trails and mountains to explore that offer breathtaking panoramics, especially in the fall. One such mountain is believed to have a terribly destructive origin story.wrrv.com
