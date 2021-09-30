CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen Fringe Festival’s FallFest returns Friday

Aspen Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou never know what’s going to happen. That’s the beauty of live performance, and what Aspen Fringe Festival is all about. On Friday night, Aspen Fringe Festival will return to the Wheeler Opera House for its 2021 FallFest, a one-night-only, multidisciplinary performance entitled “Connection in the Age of Misinformation.” Starting at 7:30 p.m., the show will feature two world premieres, including a new, comedic play “Patty Furnace” and a powerful dance film “Closer”— both very different artistic productions that capture and explore what’s happening in our world right now.

