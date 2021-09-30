Football Weekend: Lack of officiating crews an ongoing problem

Grocery stores, restaurants, car dealers and gas stations across the country are dealing with a crippling shortage of truck drivers needed to deliver goods and services.

Supplies have fallen woefully short of the increasing demand for products ranging from chicken wings to a new car.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is also dealing with an ongoing supply-and-demand problem. Registered game officials are becoming harder and harder to find.

Not only have COVID-19 concerns led to the cancellation of a number of football games this fall, but a lack of qualified officiating crews has also made life tough for schedule-makers such as Big Eight Conference commissioner Chris Nicholson.

“I’ve basically got 15 crews to choose from when I do my scheduling for football,” Nicholson said. “You need at least 20 (crews) to fill all the spots, and we’re nowhere near that. During the peak years when finding a crew for a Friday night game was never a problem, you probably had somewhere around 25 crews to choose from.

“Just this next week, we had to move next week’s Verona at Madison East game to Thursday night because there was not a crew available for Friday.”

Unbeaten Brodhead/Juda got a double whammy this week as it prepared to play Dodgeville in an SWC game. The sixth-ranked Cardinals were scheduled to host Dodgeville on Friday night, but the game was moved to Saturday because a varsity officiating crew was unavailable Friday night. Then came word Wednesday that Brodhead/Juda would be awarded a win by forfeit because Dodgeville only had 14 players available to play because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school. When you’re 6-0 and playing lights out, the last thing you want to do is to skip a week, which it looks like the Cardinals will be forced to do.

No easy solution exists, especially with the fluidity of the pandemic, but getting more men and women interested in officiating would certainly help. Nicholson said anyone interested in becoming an official can get more information at the WIAA website, wiaawi.org.

Here’s a look at three area games on tap for Friday.

Janesville Craig (3-3, 3-1) at Beaver Dam (3-3, 2-2), Badger Large, 7 p.m., Friday, at Beaver Dam High School School—The surprising Cougars can clinch a playoff spot with a win, while the Golden Beavers need wins in two of their last three conference games to secure a postseason bid.

Gabe Klatt has been the story for Beaver Dam. The sophomore tailback has rushed for 1,032 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season, including 251 yards in last week’s win over Oregon.

“Beaver Dam has the best running back we have seen this season,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “It doesn’t take him much space to pick up positive yards.

“There are some similarities to Oregon in that they definitely prefer to run, but they also have a couple of big play guys that they can hit for big gains if DB’s aren’t disciplined. Going to focus on each guy doing their job, and not trying to do too much.”

Craig got three rushing touchdowns from Owen Shucha last Friday in knocking off crosstown rival Parker and needs a win over Beaver Dam or Milton in Week 9 to earn an automatic playoff berth. The Cougars will be decided underdogs next week when they host top-ranked Waunakee.

Senior quarterback Hunter Klietz has now thrown for 1,013 yards and eight TDs. Junior wideout Jake Schaffner has 29 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 17.9 yards per catch.

“Offensively, I thought we did a much better job of avoiding costly penalties this past week, and got the run game going,” Bunderson said. “I really like our chances of continuing to score points if we are able to both run and pass the ball. As long as our OL continues to be assignment sound and get off the ball quickly, I think we can make it tough on teams to defend us.”

Best guess: Beaver Dam 21, Craig 13

Watertown (2-2) at Janesville Parker (1-5, 0-4), Badger Large, 7 p.m., Friday, at Monterey Stadium—The Goslings need wins in two of their last three games to be playoff-eligible, while the Vikings will look to play the role of spoiler in their last three games.

Reece Kamrath has gone 2-2 since taken over as quarterback for Watertown, and threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Milton.

The Goslings are averaging nearly 150 yards per game passing but have struggled running the ball with only 633 yards in six games.

For the second time this season, Parker could not maintain a fourth-quarter lead and lost a heartbreaker to Craig in the Battle for Monterey Rock.

A lack of consistency on both sides of the ball continues to plague the Vikings.

The team is averaging only 130.6 yards of total offense a game, while the defense continues to have trouble getting off the field on third down.

Best guess: Watertown 27, Parker 21

Waterford (3-3, 2-2) at Elkhorn (3-2, 2-2), Southern Lakes, 7 p.m., Friday, at Elkhorn High School--The winner moves one step closer to securing an automatic postseason bid.

Waterford has won two straight since a 1-3 start to the season. The Wolverines are led by the running back duo of Parker Peterson and Casey North, who have combined to rush for 855 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Elks have also found success on the ground. Connor Lom and Tyler Etten have rushed for a combined 955 yards and six TDs.

Best guess: Elkhorn 28, Waterford 21

