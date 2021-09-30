Members of Janesville High School's Class of 1946 reunite

Members of the Janesville High School Class of 1946 gather for their 75th reunion this past August at My Apartment Restaurant. Submitted Photo

JANESVILLE

Thirteen former classmates gathered in August for an unofficial Janesville High School 75th Class Reunion. The members of the class of 1946 got together at the restaurant My Apartment in Janesville.

“There were approximately 300 in the class,” said Helen Douglas, who helped organize the reunion of her classmates. “Our motto was ‘Go, Bluebirds, Go.’”

Douglas said that the group, which tries to assemble once a year, includes people who worked in business, factories or become farmers.

The classmates who attended the reunion were Douglas, Jane Bordner, Virginia Rowal, Alice Woods, Jean Weaver, June Yeske, Betty Daniels, Elizabeth Riemer, Margaret Tegt, Alice Sprecher, Richard Crary, William Forrestal and Maragaret Miller.

“After 75 years, you don’t talk about school anymore,” Daniels said after the reunion. “All of us are between 92 and 94 years old. We talked about where we live now and who we might be living with, our children or our grandchildren.”

Daniels worked for The Milton Courier after high school. She and her husband, a local music director, had 12 children—five sons and seven daughters—who are spread across the U.S. and the world.

“They’re in Europe, San Diego, Cincinnati, Ohio and Nebraska,” Daniels said. “So we’ve done quite a bit of traveling through the years. (One) son was stationed in Germany with the Army. He met a German girl there. He ended up marrying her and now speaks the language and has lived there for over 30 years.”

Tegt worked in the mailroom of The Janesville Gazette from 1969 to 1996. She said her memories of high school include being in the marching band.

“Our director, Don Sartell, would do several tricks with a baton,” Tegt said. Sartell went on to write books on baton twirling and even opened, in 2005, the National Baton Twirling Hall of Fame Museum on Janesville’s southeast side.

Daniels said she is always happy to see her former classmates and wishes they could spend more time together.

“We were raised during the Depression and came up through high school during the war. When we graduated it was a good year because the war with France just ended,” Daniels said.

Douglas said the group is already planning to get together again next August.

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!