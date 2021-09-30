Guest Views: Wasted lives, wasted time and $5.7 billion wasted on treating the unvaccinated
The costs of treating unvaccinated people for coronavirus infections were $5.7 billion between June and August of 2021, a new report from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation has concluded. In the world of health care, that might not be much. Americans spent about $3.8 trillion dollars on health care in 2019, so $5.7 billion represents just 0.15% of overall health care spending.www.gazettextra.com
