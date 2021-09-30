CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

BeatConnect’s Creators Program Offers Opportunities for Fan Connections and New Revenue

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Facebook livestreams to Fortnite festivals, virtual experiences are reshaping the live music landscape. Artists and audiences are connecting like never before, regardless of how much physical distance stands between them. Continuing this trend, Montreal-based startup BeatConnect is launching BeatConnect Creators to offer artists a new platform to connect and collaborate with fans and followers.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digiday

Inside Newsbreak’s search for stability in its nearly year-old creators program

After about a year of trying to get into the original content business, Newsbreak is unofficially starting over. On September 28, the mobile news app, which claims a monthly audience of 45 million users, announced it had hired Xana O’Neill, who had previously overseen Snapchat’s partnerships with news publishers, as its head of original content.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Automation#Startup#Live Music#Tech#Fortnite#Beatconnect Creators#Martech Interview#Vst
martechseries.com

Global Acquires Audio Content and Technology Start-up Remixd

Global, the media & entertainment group, today (Tuesday 5 October) announced it has acquired innovative next-generation digital audio content and technology start-up Remixd. Remixd automatically converts text articles into audio files with naturalized language, providing a market leading user experience and allowing publishers to provide premium short form audio content to their users. Remixd technology will be added to Global’s proprietary digital ad platform DAX (Digital Ad Exchange), the market leader in digital audio advertising and a pioneering platform in programmatic outdoor advertising. DAX & Remixd will offer monetization tools to enable digital publishers to generate incremental revenues on their articles.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Contextual Targeting Slated for a Revival in Today’s Evolving Advertising and Media Landscape; New Winterberry Group Research Has the Context

Research released today, “The Outlook for Contextual Solutions in Data Driven Advertising & Marketing,” finds there is a resurgence ahead for contextual targeting. Conducted by Winterberry Group, the research shows more than half of marketers (52 percent) intend to increase their spending on the approach over the next 24 months, while 86 percent of media owners expect it to grow. The revival of contextual targeting arises as both marketers and media owners reassess their media targeting toolkits in an era of cookie deprecation, evolving privacy expectations and proliferating media channels.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Announcing the Launch of EverConnect, a Performance Marketing and Lead Generation Platform

EverConnect consolidates three industry-leading lead generation products to create a one-stop shop for marketers and service professionals to connect with consumers. EverCommerce announced the launch of EverConnect, a performance marketing platform that connects businesses with consumers who are shopping for services in their local areas. Consolidating the strengths of three marketing businesses – Keyword Connects, 33 Mile Radius, and Remodeling.com – service providers can now access a robust set of marketing tools to acquire quality consumer leads through multiple channels.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

mParticle Raises $150 Million Series E to Help Teams Accelerate Time to Data Value

New investment, led by Permira, comes on the heels of accelerated company growth and will be used to drive continued growth of its customer data infrastructure. mParticle, the leading customer data infrastructure company, today announced that it has raised $150 million in Series E funding, led by Permira’s growth fund which backs leading tech-enabled and digital businesses. The existing investor base also participated in the round alongside new backers including former Adobe CFO Mark Garrett and New England Patriots All-Pro punter Jake Bailey. The funding will support mParticle’s continued global go-to-market expansion, as well as significant R&D investment as demand for customer data infrastructure continues to accelerate. With the round, Daniel Brenhouse, Principal at Permira, will join the mParticle Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Dialpad’s Fast-growing Technology Partner Ecosystem Brings Customers More Unified, Seamless Experiences

Cloud collaboration leader sees increasing interest in its partner program after hitting record numbers year-over-year. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, has experienced an increase of nearly 50% to its ecosystem of integrations in 2021. Most recently, Dialpad introduced integrations with Intercom, Microsoft Teams, Miro and Playvox. Dialpad’s emphasis on creating a seamless experience for both technology partners and the customers that use integrations demonstrates its commitment to being the only platform that provides a truly unified communication as a service (TruCaaS) experience.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Ricoh Transforms Communications for Customers With New Digital Information Hub Leveraging Its AI-Powered Automation Ecosystem

RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services converts inbound communications into digital content to help users find, access and manage information quickly from any location. Ricoh USA, Inc. unveiled its patented RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services1 as the first offering within the RICOH Intelligent Business Platform, a workflow and process automation ecosystem that enables business insights through one consumer-like experience platform. With Intelligent Delivery Services, organizations can automate and accelerate the delivery of all inbound mail – both digital and physical – helping users intuitively access and collaborate on communications entering the system from any location, particularly relevant with McKinsey predicting that three to four times as many people will work from home in the future compared to pre-pandemic levels.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Quartile Launches Margin Optimization Feature

The Only Tool In The Industry To Predict Profit Margin Percentage And Spend Ad Budget According To A Desired Margin Goal. Quartile, the artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered ad optimization platform for leading e-commerce marketplace sellers, is launching its new Margin Optimization tool. This new offering accurately predicts profit margin to maximize ad spend to achieve a truly scalable and profitable business.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Intellifluence Launches Influencer Offers

In order to better assist the influencer marketing needs of the SMB market, Intellifluence has launched a unique marketplace of influencer created offers geared towards removing the complexity associated with pricing and campaign management. The new marketplace known as Influencer Offers will be accessible through all existing plan subscriptions, including a new influencer offers only free plan.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

WideOrbit Announces Total Radio Solution to Help Stations of All Sizes Maximize Revenue

End-to-end radio solution to improve efficiency, reduce costs from the studio to the C-suite. WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast Radio and TV inventory and revenue workflow management, announced the launch of its Total Radio Solution. A suite of end-to-end radio solutions that can both stand alone and work together, WideOrbit’s Total Radio Solution helps station groups of all sizes improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase revenue across the entire radio ecosystem, from the studio to the C-suite.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Full Circle Insights Gives Integrate the Tools They Need to Defend the Spend

After a year of deploying the Full Circle solution, the Integrate marketing team reports better alignment with finance and sales, plus greater process, and program efficiency. A year ago, the marketing operations team at Integrate, the leader in Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), implemented a comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solution from Full Circle Insights, Inc. Full Circle gives Integrate’s marketing operations team the tools they need to justify marketing spend with data inside the CRM, but even more importantly, their team uses Full Circle to improve alignment and process/investment efficiency.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Social Innovator Mick Ebeling to Keynote Acquia Engage 2021

Digital experience company Acquia today announced that registration is open for Acquia Engage 2021, the eighth annual global conference on digital transformation. Mick Ebeling, social innovator and founder of Not Impossible Labs, will keynote the event, sharing his story of harnessing technology to bring accessibility to all. Held virtually on October 26-27, the conference will connect technology and marketing leaders worldwide to exchange ideas about accelerating digital transformation journeys.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Duality Technologies Raises $30M Led by LG Technology Ventures to Accelerate Market Adoption of Privacy-Enhanced Data Collaboration

Duality’s cutting-edge solutions for privacy protection enable organizations to collaborate securely on sensitive data to drive innovation and revenue, while complying with growing data privacy regulations. Duality Technologies, a leading provider of privacy-enhanced data collaboration solutions, today announced that it has raised a $30M Series B funding round, bringing its...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ControlUp and VMware Expand Partnership to Support the Anywhere Workforce

ControlUp’s New Remote DX and Scoutbees Solutions to be Available from VMware for Horizon VDI and DaaS Customers. ControlUp, the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience management, is excited to announce VMware will resell ControlUp’s new digital employee experience management solutions, making them available to VMware Horizon customers. ControlUp Remote DX and Scoutbees solutions provide Horizon customers with a unique window into remote workers’ local area networks, and perform synthetic testing to spot potential problem areas before they result in employee frustration and hamper productivity.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CrowdStrike and UiPath Partner to Secure Robot-led Processes with First of Its Kind Integration

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, and CrowdStrike Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that the companies have partnered to deliver a new level of security protection and visibility with the UiPath Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform and the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. Marketing Technology...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

AppsFlyer Report Finds 55% Surge in Consumer Spend in eCommerce Apps Leading into the 2021 Holiday Season

AppsFlyer, the marketing measurement and experience platform, today released the 2021 edition of its State of eCommerce App Marketing report, outlining key global trends to guide marketers in building a mobile-first experience that will drive engagement and sales for the upcoming holiday season. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Phil...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Sinequa Accelerates Time-to-Value with “Starter” Insight Apps

Starter Apps help customers build and deploy custom Insight Apps faster and more easily. Sinequa, a leading provider of Intelligent Enterprise Search, announces new accelerators for custom Insight Apps. These accelerators, referred to as Starter Apps, power highly tailored search experiences that bring all relevant enterprise content together in the flow of work for all employees. This significantly reduces the amount of time and effort it takes to build and scale powerful Insight Apps for today’s most complex and high-value use cases. These Insight Apps power the digital hybrid workplace of the future and benefit knowledge-intensive industries and applications such as life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, and intelligence and information discovery.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy