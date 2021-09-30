CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Cowell plans to create cartoon TV series

femalefirst.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'X Factor' boss Simon Cowell is planning to create a cartoon TV series based on his and son Eric Cowell's children's book series 'Wishfits'. Simon Cowell is planning to create a cartoon TV series. The 61-year-old music mogul previously teamed up with his son Eric Cowell, seven, to write a...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

talentrecap.com

Meet the Judges Joining Simon Cowell on ‘AGT: Extreme’ Filming in Atlanta Now

September 29 was officially the first day of filming for the America’s Got Talent spin off, AGT: Extreme. This show hopes to bring some of the more daring acts to a larger stage to compete for the prize. The show has gone out of its way to hide the identities of the judges joining Simon Cowell, but we finally know Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana will join him on the panel.
ATLANTA, GA
femalefirst.co.uk

Simon Cowell 'plans to relaunch careers of Britain’s Got Talent stars'

Music mogul Simon Cowell wants some of his favourite 'Britain’s Got Talent' stars to perform in Las Vegas. Simon Cowell is planning to relaunch the careers of some of his favourite 'Britain’s Got Talent' stars. The 61-year-old music mogul is preparing to give some of his favourite acts - including...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Simon Cowell Taps Maya Jama to Host New Series ‘Walk The Line’

Simon Cowell is working hard to get his new show Walk the Line on the air. Cowell was reportedly rushing to get the ball rolling on the ITV series set to debut later this year. No exact date has been announced yet, but it has been confirmed that Maya Jama will host.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

IMDb TV Plans “Cruel Intentions” Series

Five years after NBC passed on a potential sequel, IMDb TV is developing a college-set reboot of classic 1999 teen feature “Cruel Intentions”. Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, the writers of Amazon’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series update, are penning this new take with Neal Moritz attached to produce.
TV SERIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Happy Mondays star Bez to compete on Dancing With Ice

'Happy Mondays' star Mark 'Bez' Berry has been revealed as the second contestant to be competing on the next series of 'Dancing On Ice' which airs in 2022. Happy Mondays star Bez will be competing on the next series of 'Dancing On Ice'. The 57-year-old music star revealed he will...
TV SHOWS
darkhorizons.com

“Heathcliff” Film & TV Series Planned

Legendary Entertainment has picked up the film and TV rights to famed newspaper comic strip “Heathcliff” with plans to develop both kinds of adaptations simultaneously. George Gately created the strip about the iconic orange cat in 1973. His nephew, Peter Gallagher, currently writes and draws it with the strip still running in over 1,000 newspapers and boasting more than 80 million daily readers.
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

Netflix plans extended Roald Dahl universe; ‘Pitch Perfect’ TV series; more: Buzz

Netflix announced Wednesday that it has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, gaining the rights to the children’s author behind the books “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Witches,” “Matilda,” “The BFG,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “James and the Giant Peach.” In a statement, the streaming service says it is planning to build a “unique universe across animated and live-action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more.” Does that mean we’ll get to see Willy Wonka meet the Big Friendly Giant? “There is no knowing what we shall see!” Dahl himself wrote in “James and the Giant Peach.” THR reports financial details weren’t disclosed, but it’s believed to be one of Netflix’s biggest purchases to date. The streamer is already working on a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” series with Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston, plus an adaptation of “Matilda The Musical.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Who are the performers on the Strictly results show tonight?

Tonight (Sunday 3 October) is the first results show of the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.To open the show, singer Tom Grennan is joining the Strictly professionals for a group routine set in a western saloon.Grennan is a 26-year-old artist from Bedford. He found fame as the guest vocalist on Chase & Status’s "All Goes Wrong", which was featured as the Hottest Record on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show.Singer-songwriter Griff will also be in the ballroom to perform her new single, “One Night”. Griff, real name Sarah Faith Griffiths, was named the Rising Star at the 2021...
TV SHOWS
femalefirst.co.uk

Nina Wadia: I had so much more to give on Strictly

Eliminated 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Nina Wadia is "gutted" to be the first one out of this year's series, admitting she had "so much more to give" on the BBC Latin and ballroom show. Nina Wadia had "so much more to give" on 'Strictly Come Dancing'. The former 'EastEnders' actress...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms She's Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has confirmed recent reports that she is dating a 20-year-old. The 16-year-old shared a photo with Dralin Carswell via Instagram on Monday, September 27. In the shot, the two rocked matching t-shirts featuring mummies emblazoned with the phrase, “That’s How I Roll”. The pair — who are holding hands — appear to be at a Halloween-themed event.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

This Is What 50 Cent Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

50 Cent has now revealed what his dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj would be. In the past, 50 admitted that he's a big fan of hers. "She has a lane that's been closed that she just busted open on her own, and she's an amazing talent," he told MTV in 2010. "A lot of artists, I personally am not excited by, but her, particularly, she impressed me on that 'Bottoms Up' remix."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Insider Calls Wendy Williams "An Alcoholic" Says "She Doesn't Need A Talk Show, She Needs Help"

Last week, after Wendy Williams announced she would be forced to cancel upcoming promotional activities due to "ongoing health issues," the host of The Wendy Williams Show also tested positive for COVID-19 in what a statement posted to her Instagram page called a "breakthrough case," insinuating that Williams had gotten the virus despite being vaccinated.
MENTAL HEALTH

