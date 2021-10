Desperately in need of a win on Wednesday, the Red Sox were turning to their de facto ace for the season, Nathan Eovaldi, and in search of an offense that has been mysteriously missing for the last week or so. They got the pitching, as Eovaldi was outstanding in his six shutout innings, but the offense was hard to come by early on thanks to a barrage of double plays. But the bats came along eventually, and the bullpen held the shutout as the Red Sox broke their losing streak and, at least for another day, maintained their hold on a playoff position.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO