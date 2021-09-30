Adblock Inc. Poll: 83% of Ad Blocking Software Users Rate Autoplay Videos “Very Annoying”

Why and when would you need video recovery software for Mac? Consider this scenario – — Your Mac is swarmed with videos – some of which you have transferred from your smartphone, camera’s SD card, external hard drive, and many other places. In the wake of freeing up storage, you decide to get rid of some of these videos. In a hurry, you accidentally delete videos that you weren’t supposed to. What would you do now? Knowing the fact that you neither have the patience nor the time to resort to manual ways, the smart choice is to use a powerful video recovery utility for Mac.

