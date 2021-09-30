CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adblock Inc. Poll: 83% of Ad Blocking Software Users Rate Autoplay Videos “Very Annoying”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoll also finds that 71% consider promotional pop-ups “very” annoying. While most internet distractions are annoying, some are more annoying than others. Asked to rate six common internet distractions on a scale of “very,” “somewhat,” or “not” annoying, 83% of respondents to a global poll of 754 users of ad blocking software rated autoplay/floating videos “very” annoying. Coming in second, 71% of respondents rated promotional pop-ups “very” annoying. The poll was fielded in August 2021 by Adblock Inc.

