CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

From astronauts to animals, Walt Disney’s imaginary world came to life 50 years ago

NW Florida Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new era: Grand Opening of Magic Kingdom theme park. The public had never seen anything quite like it: On Oct. 1, 1971, the imaginary world of Disney came alive with the opening of Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey Mouse led the first lucky visitors — Lakeland residents Bill and Marty Windsor and their two young sons Jay and Lee — into the Magic Kingdom while beloved characters danced and sang.

www.nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Walt Disney's personal plane spotted at Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - An aerial video on Tuesday shows the late Walt Disney's personal plane parked at Disney's Animal Kingdom. SKYFOX flew over the area where the plane is surrounded by a fence in a backstage area of the theme park. According to WDW News Today, Disney used the Grumman G-159 Gulfstream 1 to travel back and forth between California and Orlando when land deals were in the works to build Walt Disney World.
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
MarketWatch

In 50 years, Walt Disney World went from $3.50 a ticket to a ‘luxury-priced destination’ and all the companies that are making or planning electric vehicles

Happy Friday MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Anybody can say, ‘I’m a financial planner.’ Here’s how to dig deeper to tell what that really means. There are some major differences between a financial adviser and a financial educator. Read More A MacArthur ‘genius’ grant winner traces the housing market’s transition from exclusion to ‘predatory inclusion’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
fox13news.com

'It's Disney World': Florida family recalls selling land to Walt Disney

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - As we will soon celebrate 50 years of Disney magic, FOX 35 is taking a look back at what Central Florida was before the theme park resort changed the region and how one local family actually sold land to Walt Disney prior to the resort's opening.
Theme Park Insider

50 Years of Walt Disney World: Pirates of Thunder Mountain

September 22, 2021, 5:57 PM · One week from Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. To get ready for the big birthday, all this week I am featuring stories from my book about working at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Stories from a Theme Park Insider.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Meredith Willson
Popculture

Disney+ Pulls George Clooney Movie Without Notice

Disney+ doesn't let subscribers know when movies are pulled, leading to rude awakenings each month as films start to disappear. Despite most people thinking that Disney+ houses every Disney movie and show, that isn't true. Some of the back catalog was never added, and many titles come-and-go regularly due to pre-established streaming deals with other platforms. Case-and-point: See what just happened to the George Clooney movie Tomorrowland.
MOVIES
fox35orlando.com

What's next: The evolution of the Walt Disney World annual pass

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Annual passes for Walt Disney World are back on sale but there are some changes. For example, platinum, gold, and all the other tiers are no more. There a four new tiers to choose from, ranging from the ‘Pixie Dust Pass,’ which costs $19.00 a month after a down payment to the ‘Incredi-Pass,’ which will cost Florida residents about $150 monthly after a down payment.
wcsx.com

50th Anniversary Updates from Walt Disney World Resort

50th Anniversary updates from Walt Disney World Resort. One attraction is getting a refresh and the Disney Institute is offering a special 50th-anniversary course. Plus, Micaela’s Theme Park Tip of the Week is a very creative and family-friendly way to experience the 50th Anniversary celebration in a very customized way.
kennythepirate.com

One major keepsake is missing from the 50th anniversary celebration

Are you celebrating Disney World’s 50th anniversary? There are certain keepsakes Disney is known for, but one of them is actually missing from the parks!. Birthdays, anniversaries, first visits. People visit Disney World to celebrate a variety of occasions! Thankfully Disney World has buttons to help show off. I love...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World Resort#World Symphony Orchestra#American#Mercury#Apollo#Future World#World Showcases
themainstreetmouse.com

Disney Institute Offers a Sneak Peek at ‘50 Years of Magical Learnings from Walt Disney World Resort’

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Amie Gorrell. As Walt Disney once said, “When you’re curious, you find lots of interesting things to do.” And,. as a Disney Parks Blog fan, you are definitely more curious than others about new Disney experiences! That’s why I’m excited to share with you a sneak peek at something you may have never done before—virtually venture behind the scenes to explore the business behind the magic.
TRAVEL
Theme Park Insider

50 Years of Walt Disney World: A Difficult Question

September 21, 2021, 5:59 PM · One week from Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. To get ready for the big birthday, all this week I am featuring stories from my book about working at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Stories from a Theme Park Insider.
WORLD
attractionsmagazine.com

Select Epcot entertainment returning for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary

After being cut due to the COVID-19 resort closures in 2020, select contracted Epcot entertainment is set to return this week as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. After taking their bows on March 15, 2020, the following entertainment acts will return to Epcot on Friday, Oct. 1:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Avatar
Country
China
IndieWire

Disney Toys and Gifts to Buy for Adults

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all things Disney — the magic of fairy tales and princesses is still very real at any age. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and because the wonderful world of Disney has no age limit, we’ve collected a variety of gifts perfect for the adult Disney fans in your life — or, really, just...
SHOPPING
fox35orlando.com

Timeline: Major events in Walt Disney World’s history

After years of anticipation, Walt Disney World opened to the public on October 1st, 1971. Thousands entered Magic Kingdom, the first park to open at the resort, for fun and fantasy with family and friends. Disney has since opened three more theme parks, two water parks, dozens of resort hotels, and a massive retail, dining, and entertainment district.
RETAIL
allears.net

The Best Parts of Walt Disney World’s Least Popular Resorts

At Walt Disney World, the magic doesn’t stop at the Parks. Many Resorts are just as beautiful, whimsical, and beloved!. However, not all Disney World Resorts are as popular and beloved as others — they can’t all be the Polynesian! But even the least popular resorts have their unique charms!
TRAVEL
KTLA.com

I Wanna Getaway: Celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World

Travelzoo‘s senior editor Gabe Saglie joined us live from Walt Disney World, where the 50th anniversary celebration kicks off Friday. He gave us a brief history and shared some of the top new attractions, dining and shows with us, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, the shows Harmonious, a nighttime extravaganza at Epcot, the show Disney Enchantment, at Cinderella’s castle in Magic Kingdom and the restaurant Space 220, all of which open Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy