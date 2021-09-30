CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Bad timing for Aspen airport system maintenance

By Megan Tackett, Aspen Daily News Editor
Aspen Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of unfortunate events left would-be travelers with plans of coming into or out of Aspen on Wednesday scrambling to make alternative arrangements. It was coincidence, after all, that maintenance on the Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range, or VOR — a navigational system located on Red Table Mountain that informs low-visibility airport approaches — was scheduled for a day that the Roaring Fork Valley area saw flash-flood warnings, sheets of rain and sleet and snow in the high country.

www.aspendailynews.com

