Three selected for 2022 Aspen Hall of Fame

The Aspen Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2022, a news release from the nonprofit organization’s board says. Three locals with longstanding ties to the Aspen community — Rita Hunter, Bruce Gordon and Andy Mill — will be inducted into the Aspen Hall of Fame during a Feb. 26 banquet at the Hotel Jerome. This year’s inductees personify the spirit of Aspen, according to the board. Nominations were sought throughout the year from community members.