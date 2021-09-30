CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspen, CO

Three selected for 2022 Aspen Hall of Fame

By Aspen Daily News Staff Report
Aspen Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aspen Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2022, a news release from the nonprofit organization’s board says. Three locals with longstanding ties to the Aspen community — Rita Hunter, Bruce Gordon and Andy Mill — will be inducted into the Aspen Hall of Fame during a Feb. 26 banquet at the Hotel Jerome. This year’s inductees personify the spirit of Aspen, according to the board. Nominations were sought throughout the year from community members.

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Government
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Heart And Soul#The Aspen Hall Of Fame#Ahof#Aspen Community Theatre#Als#The U S Ski Team#The Aspen Ski Club
The Associated Press

French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

PARIS (AP) — Victims of abuse within France’s Catholic Church welcomed a historic turning point Tuesday after a new report estimated that 330,000 children in France were sexually abused over the past 70 years, providing the country’s first accounting of the worldwide phenomenon. The figure includes abuses committed by some...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy