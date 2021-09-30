CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Your Views: Rockport Park needs security cameras to catch thieves

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

On Sept. 1, my friend and I went hiking in Rockport Park and upon returning to the car found my window smashed and purse taken. Evidently I am not alone in having this happen. I will not return to Rockport Park. There are no security cameras or any other safety measures present. It’s really a shame that these thieves have ruined my experience to a beautiful park.

