It was all the way back in November 2018 when Deadline reported that Ridley Scott’s Oscar winner “Gladiator” would be getting a sequel penned by “Top Gun: Maverick” screenwriter Peter Craig. The first story details included the plot centering on Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s character Lucilla from the original film. Lucius is the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, the usurper Roman emperor killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Crowe’s character died at the end of the first movie, but the sequel finds Lucius greatly influenced by Maximus. Producers revealed in June 2019 that “Gladiator 2” would take place two decades after the original, which earned over $400 million worldwide and was nominated for 11 Oscars, winning for Best Picture and Best Actor.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO