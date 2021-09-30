CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Lena D. Sumka

By KENDRA JOHNSON
countywidenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLena D. Sumka, 70, of Shawnee, OK, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 in Shawnee. She was born April 17, 1951, to Woodrow Jack and Irene (Washington) Wilson in Pawnee, OK. Lena was raised in Shawnee and attended Earlsboro Public Schools. She graduated with the class of 1969 from Earlsboro High School. Lena earned her Associates degree from Haskell Indian Nations University, Bachelors from Kansas University and her Master’s degree from Arizona State University.

