BID NOTICE The 37th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Division is accepting sealed bids for guardian ad litem services for the entire circuit. Questions regarding the requirements of this position may be directed to Jordan Land, Chief Juvenile Officer at (417)256-2432. Sealed bids must be submitted to Jordan Land at 111 Walnut Street, West Plains, Missouri 65775, by 4:00 p.m. on October 22, 2021. All bids will be opened at that time. The 37th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Division reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Insert Date: October 6, 2021.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO