Congress & Courts

Congress is trying, again, to end hunger in the military

By JOHN M. DONNELLY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — In 2016, Erika Tebbens was living outside Seattle, one of the most expensive places in America, trying to feed a family of three on her husband’s enlisted sailor’s salary of less than $25,000 a year. Tebbens said she did not qualify for Agriculture Department nutrition assistance because of...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcu.org

Congress And The Commanders: Military Leaders Testify On Afghanistan

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Commander of U.S. Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are back on the Hill this week to talk about Afghanistan. Yesterday, they appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Today, they face the House Armed Services...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Senate Democrats weigh ‘nuking’ filibuster for debt limit bill

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats appear increasingly ready to consider an exemption from the chamber’s filibuster rules to prevent a debt ceiling breach amid a stalemate with Republicans. “Oh, I think that’s a real possibility,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday night at the White House after returning from a trip to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

DHS tries again to end Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy

The Biden administration is going to take another crack at ending former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy after a federal judge and the Supreme Court allowed it to remain in effect. The Department of Homeland Security released a statement Wednesday evening announcing its intent to issue a...
POTUS
Roll Call Online

Congress stalls on police overhaul bills, again

The effort to find a compromise on police overhaul legislation officially ran out of steam Wednesday, after months of negotiations failed to reach a version that could overcome Republican opposition to pass the Senate. New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, one of three lead negotiators, announced that every possible pathway...
CONGRESS & COURTS
