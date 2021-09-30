Top 5 movie picks for Sarasota-Bradenton: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

When Antoine Fuqua saw the lengths that Jake Gyllenhaal was going to in order to play a professional boxer in their 2015 film, Southpaw, he opted to put himself through the same type of training out of solidarity. And because of their shared experience, Fuqua knew that it was only a matter of time before they reunited again. The opportunity finally presented itself in the form of Netflix’s The Guilty, which is a new take on the Danish crime thriller of the same name. But just as the movie was gearing up for an abbreviated 11-day shoot last October, the...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO