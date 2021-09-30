CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 movie picks for Sarasota-Bradenton: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Herald Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's movies range from audacious arthouse award-winner to comic book blockbuster, as Cannes Film Festival champion "Titane" hits theaters along with Marvel Comics sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The "Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark" will also be available to watch in theaters as well as HBO Max, with other at-home options including Netflix Jake Gyllenhaal thriller "The Guilty" and Prime Video documentary "My Name is Pauli Murray." Here are this week's highlights.

www.heraldtribune.com

Variety

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand Bring Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to the Oscars Race

The early days of awards season bring buzz and promise, but they also mean it’s time for studios to develop strategy and brainstorm opportunities to strike. With the Toronto International Film Festival handing out its prestigious People’s Choice prize to Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the Focus Features drama has the authority to declare itself the best picture front-runner for this awards season — but holding on to the throne won’t be easy. Speaking of thrones, Joel Coen’s adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his first solo directorial helm without his brother Ethan in years, played like gangbusters at the Sept. 24 opening night...
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Brühl’s Part in ‘The King’s Man’ ‘Not Big But Pivotal,’ Shares Actor in Zurich

Following his directorial debut “Next Door” – which saw him poke fun at his international success as a movie star Daniel, forced to deal with a stalkerish neighbor on his way to a secret audition for a superhero movie – Daniel Brühl will be next seen in Matthew Vaughn’s spectacle “The King’s Man” as Erik Jan Hanussen, a stage clairvoyant born in 1889 and rumoured to have advised Hitler despite his Jewish origins. The prequel to the popular “Kingsman” series, set for December release, will see history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds plotting a war to wipe out millions, as...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nafessa Williams Joins Whiney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

EXCLUSIVE: Nafessa Williams has been tapped to play Robyn Crawford in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody the upcoming feature about the late musical icon, Whitney Houston. Williams steps in for Moses Ingram who recently parted ways with the role. Also joining the cast are Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie, who are John and Cissy Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in the musical biopic with Kasi Lemmons directing. The screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten, and will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music. Crawford was Houston’s longtime assistant who would later become...
THEATER & DANCE
Beach Beacon

New movie releases: Sept. 30, 2021

Rated: PG-13 Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. The film is scheduled to...
MOVIES
abc27 News

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been […]
MOVIES
Yardbarker

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' enjoys record preview box-office haul

Venom scored big from October 2018 to January 2019, grossing just over $856 million at the global box office. History could very well repeat itself with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which arrived to theaters Friday after several COVID-related delays. "Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage rang up a great...
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington poised to join an elite Oscar group with 9th acting nomination for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Denzel Washington could further cement his place in the history books at the Academy Awards in March. Already a two-time acting winner for his supporting turn in the 1989 Civil War drama “Glory” and as a leading man in Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller “Training Day” (2001), Washington is poised to nab yet another Oscar nomination this season, this time for his performance in the title role in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” If Washington is successful, he will become just the sixth man to receive at least nine acting nominations. He would also be the first Black man to...
MOVIES
AFP

'Venom' swings to top of N.America box office

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Sony's latest instalment in its Spider-Man Universe, debuted to pre-pandemic levels atop the North American box office, taking in $90.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. The estimated haul for the Friday-through-Sunday period was the biggest three-day launch of the coronavirus pandemic era. The film stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers. Brock must stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has broken out of prison after merging with another alien. In second place was another newcomer, "The Addams Family 2," which took in $18 million. The animated film by United Artists follows the iconically creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family as they go on vacation.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘Venom 2’ breaks pandemic record with massive opening weekend

And on the first weekend of October, Eddie Brock and Venom said, “let there be carnage.” Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” burned up the box office this weekend with an estimated $90 million in ticket sales, giving “Venom 2” the biggest opening since the coronavirus pandemic started last year and the second-biggest October launch ever, behind only 2019’s “Joker.” That puts the Tom Hardy sequel in the top position during the pandemic, ahead of even officially sanctioned Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The PG-13 “Venom 2” not only blew past...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’: Netflix Unveils Trailer, Key Art, Soundtrack For Adaptation Of Jonathan Larson Musical

Netflix released the trailer, key art and the first single from the film’s official soundtrack entitled “30/90” for tick, tick…BOOM!, the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pre-Rent musical. Starring Andrew Garfield as Larson, Netflix’s tick, tick…BOOM! will premiere in theaters on November 12, 2021 and will hit streaming a week later on November 19th. Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. As described by Netflix: Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve. It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms)...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Antoine Fuqua on ‘The Guilty’ and Reuniting with Jake Gyllenhaal: “We Were Both Trapped”

When Antoine Fuqua saw the lengths that Jake Gyllenhaal was going to in order to play a professional boxer in their 2015 film, Southpaw, he opted to put himself through the same type of training out of solidarity. And because of their shared experience, Fuqua knew that it was only a matter of time before they reunited again. The opportunity finally presented itself in the form of Netflix’s The Guilty, which is a new take on the Danish crime thriller of the same name. But just as the movie was gearing up for an abbreviated 11-day shoot last October, the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’ Director Cary Fukunaga on Why James Bond Movies Will Never Come Out Day-and-Date

No major Hollywood movie has faced a more hectic release schedule than “No Time to Die.” The 25th entry of the James Bond franchise was originally scheduled for theatrical release in November 2019, but that date was pushed to February 2020 and then April 2020 after original director Danny Boyle departed the project. By then, filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga had completed production, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced distributor MGM to postpone the release until November of last year. With the pandemic raging on, the date shifted to April 2021, and then October 8. It ultimately wound up opening internationally last week,...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington on the ‘fascinating journey’ to playing Macbeth

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” doesn’t open for more than two months, but the A24 and Apple TV+ drama has already generated some of the best reviews ever for Denzel Washington. The two-time Oscar winner and eight-time nominee plays Macbeth in the Joel Coen film, a role that Washington said completed a “fascinating journey” for him decades after graduating from Fordham University in 1977. “I went to school a thousand feet from here and played Othello at 20, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Washington joked at the New York Film Festival last month when “The Tragedy of Macbeth” had...
MOVIES
Variety

12 Horror Audiobooks That Will Chill Your Blood

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When you’re in the mood for a really good scare, a well-crafted horror novel is often the best place to turn. While movies and TV shows might reach a wider audience, frequent horror readers know that the written word is practically unmatched when it comes to delivering potent chills. Perhaps that’s because the reader is forced to use their own imagination to fill in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

George Clooney Jokes That He ‘Destroyed’ Batman Franchise So He Wasn’t Asked to Join ‘The Flash’

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing. “They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.” Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marc Pilcher, Emmy-Winning ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer, Dies of COVID-19 at 53

Marc Pilcher, the U.K-based hair and makeup designer who won an Emmy for Bridgerton, has died. He was 53. Pilcher passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 just three weeks after he won the Creative Arts Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix series, his agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. “It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday,” reads a statement, in part, from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES

