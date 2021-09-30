Here's how to prepare for a flood, and what to do if Ida damaged your home

Tropical Depression Ida sent the Conestoga River and other waterways to historic levels. A few weeks later, another heavy rain saturated soil. Plenty of that water flowed into basements and buildings throughout Lancaster County. While the county didn’t qualify for federal disaster funding, some people reported flooding of up to four feet in their basements, says Robert Pena, Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency’s public affairs officer and volunteer liaison. Two creekside houses were destroyed.