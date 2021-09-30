CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan expected to announce wedding of Princess Mako as soon as Friday –media

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Imperial Household Agency (IHA) is expected to formally announce Princess Mako’s marriage to a former college classmate as soon as Friday, media said, following years of intense scrutiny that cast her engagement in an unflattering light. Details have not yet been confirmed, but the couple will...

whtc.com

dallassun.com

