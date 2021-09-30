CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Bowie: 10 key tracks

By Chris Burke
MusicRadar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a groundbreaking body of work spanning six decades, it's Bowie's ability to evolve and reinvent himself and his music to be constantly relevant and influence generations of musicians. Starting out in the 1960s, it took young Davie Jones a good few years to make his presence felt. His early...

www.musicradar.com

Mashed

David Bowie's Favorite Food Was Surprisingly Basic

David Bowie was and continues to be one of the world's most influential musicians, performers, and humanitarians. The impact the glam rock pioneer made on both the music industry and the world at large has inspired fans across generations to live a life filled with adventure, change, and personal reinvention. Most importantly, Bowie was known for his humble personality and kind nature, according to those who were lucky enough to be graced with his divine presence.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

“I Played the Track With My Eyes Closed, and I Would See Him”: The Cure Guitarist Reeves Gabrels Talks Recording With and After David Bowie

We were always very forward-thinking about the music we made together,” Reeves Gabrels says of his 10-year creative partnership with David Bowie. Beginning in 1989 with metallic hard-rock band Tin Machine, their alliance continued into the ’90s, when Gabrels co-produced a number of Bowie’s solo albums. “Our whole thing was...
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released In January

A lost David Bowie album will be released early in 2022. Recorded in Manhattan in 2000, 'Toy' was intended to follow up 'Hours…' before being shelved in 2001 amid problems with his record label. It'll get an official release on January 7, the day before Bowie's birthday. Comprising new songs...
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

David Bowie’s 2001 LP “Toy” to Get an Official Release (and an Extremely Upsetting Album Cover)

David Bowie‘s lost album Toy, which was initially set for release in 2001, is officially getting a release date as part of David Bowie 5: Brilliant Adventure that’s out November 26, followed by its own boxset on January 7. Toy came together after Bowie’s successful 2000 Glastonbury Festival and was recorded live with the same band. Due to it being a hectic period at Virgin Records, Toy was shelved and Bowie moved on to publish music under his label ISO, which had a distribution agreement with Columbia.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Hades Celebrates David Bowie in Latest Knitwear Collection

British knitwear label Hades has continued to showcase its musical influence with a new David Bowie-inspired capsule. The unisex collection marks the label’s fifth anniversary, and follows previous knitwear capsules dedicated to Joy Division, The Cure and more. For the Bowie collection, Hades has created a range of jumpers and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
uncrazed.com

Plans For David Bowie’s Lost Album ‘Toy’ Finally Unveiled

Music legend David Bowie’s lost album Toy, which was recorded in 2001, is set to finally be officially released. The album was originally supposed to be a follow up to the singer’s 1999 album Hours, but was shelved after a dispute with his then record label at the time virgin.
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

David Bowie: Unreleased ‘Toy’ Album to Be Included in New ‘Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)’ Box Set Out 11/26

Among David Bowie completists, Toy remains a near-mythical album, the as-of-yet officially unreleased collection of music recorded for a planned 2001 release. It previously only existed via unofficial, leaked means (having shown up on the internet in 2011), but now, the estate of late musical genius will finally give it the official, expanded release it deserves.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Feeling Gloomy presents An Afternoon with David Bowie

Feeling Gloomy return with another afternoon of back to back Bowie bangers!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. After a long covid break it's time to once again spend a lazy afternoon with David Bowie. Feeling Gloomy return with...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Christian McBride, Makaya McCraven, David Bowie & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Blue Note to Release New Dr. Lonnie Smith Album on Vinyl: Blue Note will release...
MUSIC
guitar.com

David Bowie’s lost 2000 album Toy set to be pulled from the archives

David Bowie’s lost album Toy, recorded in the year 2000, is set for release after over two decades of being archived as part of a new box set collection entitled Brilliant Adventure (1992 – 2001). The album harks back to Bowie’s early years, reimagining and re-recording songs he wrote prior...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Lost David Bowie album Toy coming later this year

David Bowie's lost 2001 album 'Toy' will be released later this year. The late music icon "revisited and re-examined" his old material for the record - which combined new tracks with fresh versions of lesser-known tunes from between 1964 and 1971 - and the collection will drop on November 26, alongside other posthumous releases.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

David Bowie’s Lost 2001 LP ‘Toy’ Will Finally See the Light OF Day

In 2011, a mysterious 14-track collection that included revamped versions of some of David Bowie’s earliest songs was leaked online. The project, which first appeared on file-sharing sites was distributed rapidly among fans in the digital sphere. Rolling Stone reported in March of 2011 that the Mark Plati-produced album, Toy, was originally slated for release nearly 20 years ago as a follow-up to Hours in 1999. But a disagreement between Bowie and his record label at the time, Virgin, led to the album lying dormant for almost two decades.
MUSIC
openculture.com

Listen to Freddie Mercury & David Bowie on the Isolated Vocal Track for the Queen Hit ‘Under Pressure,’ 1981

In the summer of 1981, the British band Queen was recording tracks for their tenth studio album, Hot Space, at Mountain Studios in Montreux, Switzerland. As it happened, David Bowie had scheduled time at the same studio to record the title song for the movie Cat People. Before long, Bowie stopped by the Queen sessions and joined in. The original idea was that he would add backup vocals on the song “Cool Cat.” “David came in one night and we were playing other people’s songs for fun, just jamming,” says Queen drummer Roger Taylor in Mark Blake’s book Is This the Real Life?: The Untold Story of Freddie Mercury and Queen. “In the end, David said, ‘This is stupid, why don’t we just write one?'”
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

David Bowie scores first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson’s new drama movie Licorice Pizza has its first trailer. Taking us back to the San Fernando Valley, the romance movie follows a young actor trying to break into filmmaking through an established producer. Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman play the leads, Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, two...
MOVIES
kozzradio.com

MUSIC: A Shelved David Bowie Album Is on the Way

An unheard DAVID BOWIE album called “Toy” is finally coming out on January 7th. (Which is the day before what would have been his 75th birthday.) David recorded the album after his Glastonbury Festival performance in 2000. It has reworked versions of songs that he recorded between 1964 and 1971, plus a new song. (Well, new 20 years ago, anyway.)
MUSIC
Spin

Previously Unreleased David Bowie Album Toy to Arrive Next Year

Parlophone Records and ISO Records announced the previously unreleased David Bowie album Toy (Toy:Box) will drop the day before what would be the legend’s 75th birthday, which is January 7, 2022. The labels will also release the fifth box set, David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001), of a series chronicling...
MUSIC
openculture.com

David Bowie’s Lost Album Will Get an Official Release: Hear the First Track “You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving”

To the serious Bowie fan, the unreleased self-covers album Toy is not a secret. This collection of reworked pre-“Space Oddity” songs recorded with his touring band from his 2000 Glastonbury appearance was bootlegged a year after it was shelved in 2001. And it has been re-pressed illegally nearly every year since, sometimes as Toy and sometimes as The Lost Album. Some of the fourteen cuts popped up as b-sides over the years, but the whole album? Maybe, fans thought…one day.
MUSIC

