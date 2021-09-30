You Have Questions About NYC’s New School Quarantine Rules. We Have Answers.

On Monday night, Elizabeth Battin got a notice that her son’s pre-k classroom at a PS 87 in Manhattan would be closed for 10 days because of exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Battin was surprised: Officials said recent changes to the city’s closure policies were designed to reduce the number of classroom quarantines, and those changes had just gone into effect that very day. “We were all confused that the whole classroom was shutting down coming off of last week’s announcement,” she said.