IPhone users across the country are happy that the new iOS 15 operating system is now available, but there are a few features that aren’t available for certain model phones. According to the list of features on Apple’s website, if you have an iPhone X or older you won’t be able to use the new features like portrait mode in Facetime, Wide Spectrum mode in Facetime, Live Text for copying and pasting, the ability to add home, hotel, or car keys to the Wallet app, and more.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO