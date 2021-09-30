Legacy on the line: What will Deontay Wilder do with his third chance against Tyson Fury?
Deontay Wilder took a seat in front of the media, placed headphones over his ears and zoned out. At the lone pre-fight-week news conference to announce his upcoming WBC heavyweight championship trilogy bout against Tyson Fury on October 9 at T-Mobile Arena, Wilder had no interest in promoting the rivalry. After a brief address when he came out onstage, he ignored all questions, allowing his trainer, Malik Scott, to speak for him.lasvegassun.com
Comments / 0