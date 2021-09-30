Legacy on the line: What will Deontay Wilder do with his third chance against Tyson Fury?

“I think Wilder, yeah, I think he has a different game plan. He’s training with Malik Scott and he’s looking good. Wilder’s looking good, he looks ready, he looks determined. So it’s a great matchup. Tyson Fury, though, he is a champion — lineal champion — and for a reason. I think he showed everybody when they fought the second time, he showed everybody what he can do, what kind of heart he has. In the first fight, you can’t come back from a Wilder right hand like that — and he did.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO