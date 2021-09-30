CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Legacy on the line: What will Deontay Wilder do with his third chance against Tyson Fury?

By Case Keefer
Las Vegas Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeontay Wilder took a seat in front of the media, placed headphones over his ears and zoned out. At the lone pre-fight-week news conference to announce his upcoming WBC heavyweight championship trilogy bout against Tyson Fury on October 9 at T-Mobile Arena, Wilder had no interest in promoting the rivalry. After a brief address when he came out onstage, he ignored all questions, allowing his trainer, Malik Scott, to speak for him.

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Tyson Fury responds to Deontay Wilder calling him a cheater: ‘I’m going to cheat again because I’m going to smash his face in’

With a third fight scheduled against Deontay Wilder on Saturday night, Tyson Fury isn’t losing any sleep over allegations made by his upcoming opponent. In the days leading up to their trilogy bout, Wilder has made unfounded claims that Fury cheated in the previous meeting in February 2020 by using “loaded gloves,” which helped him earn a seventh-round TKO.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Alabama State
Bad Left Hook

Teofimo Lopez shares his thoughts on Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

“I think Wilder, yeah, I think he has a different game plan. He’s training with Malik Scott and he’s looking good. Wilder’s looking good, he looks ready, he looks determined. So it’s a great matchup. Tyson Fury, though, he is a champion — lineal champion — and for a reason. I think he showed everybody when they fought the second time, he showed everybody what he can do, what kind of heart he has. In the first fight, you can’t come back from a Wilder right hand like that — and he did.
COMBAT SPORTS
Tuscaloosa News

Tyson Fury: Referee stoppage in Fury-Wilder II fight saved Deontay Wilder's life

Before the third fight in their triology, Tyson Fury is letting everyone know what would've happened to Deontay Wilder if their last fight continued. “The moment rose, it happened again and he ended up going down again with so many punches," Fury told BT Sport Box Office. "The final stoppage one was where I was catching him clean, I believe the referee actually saved his life that night and saved his career."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Mississippi Link

Entering Third Bout Vs. Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Energized By Muhammad Ali KO Of George Foreman

Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder aims to give himself an early birthday present by regaining his WBC heavyweight crown from England’s Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury. Wilder is inspired for his third fight with Fury in part by Muhammad Ali, who became a two-time heavyweight champion on Oct. 30, 1974, with an upset, eighth-round knockout of previously unbeaten George Foreman.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Malik Scott
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Mark Breland
fightsports.tv

Tyson Fury Has A Message for Deontay Wilder Ahead Of Trilogy Fight

Tyson Fury has a short response for Deontay Wilder, who had released a short video on social media before their trilogy showdown on October 9. “I’m going to smash your f— face,” Fury said. Earlier, the Bronze Bomber had warned the Gypsy King that he will come with everything he...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Ricky Hatton predicting Tyson Fury destroys Deontay Wilder on Oct.9th

By Jim Maltzman: Ricky Hatton predicts WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will demolish the always dangerous challenger Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) in the same manner as he did a year ago when the two meet on October 9th in their trilogy fight. The former two-division world champion...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Boxing Ring#Combat#Wbc#Fox#Espn#Mgm Grand Garden Arena
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Proclaims He's 'Rejuvenated, Reinvented' For Tyson Fury Fight

Deontay Wilder is coming off a career-low and debilitating defeat to Tyson Fury, but his confidence is still sky-high heading into the trilogy fight. (photo by Ryan Hafey) “You’re looking at a rejuvenated and reinvented Deontay Wilder. The old Deontay is no longer there. I can’t explain it to you, I have to show you on October 9. I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait,” Wilder said.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.FootballThe big names were at Old Trafford.Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Tyson Fury plans to 'smash Deontay Wilder to bits' in trilogy showdown

The big picture for British boxing as Tyson Fury defends the World Boxing Council heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas next Saturday is that if the Alabamian claims the belt back from his Lancastrian rival, control of the heavyweight division is ceded to the United States and Ukraine.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tommy Fury predicts Tyson stops Deontay Wilder on Saturday

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s half-brother Tommy is picking him to knock out Deontay Wilder in the same fashion as last time they met when they square off this Saturday, October 9th, in the headline attraction at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tommy says he expects the powerful former...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3: Complete Preview and Predictions for Rematch

Tyson Fury, the WBC world heavyweight champion, will defend his title against Deontay Wilder on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It's the third meeting between the two fighters and one of the biggest bouts in 2021, a year that has seen numerous disruptions to the boxing calendar due to COVID-19 and other factors. The pay-per-view card begins at 9 p.m. ET and can be live-streamed on ESPN+ or the Fox Sports app.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and the scarcely believable road that got us here

Welcome back to Las Vegas for heavyweight championship boxing on a Saturday night just off the strip. It’s been a long wait. Tyson Fury left this greedy city in February 2020 when his fists hurt, after stopping, dropping and breaking Deontay Wilder in seven rounds. Fury left as the WBC champion to a planned glorious future of anticipation and fights; he has not fought since, a victim of both Covid restrictions and the virus itself.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy