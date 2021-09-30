CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea’s quest for phony ‘peace’ with North Korea

By Donald Kirk
Las Vegas Sun
 5 days ago

Time is running out for South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in. He has barely more than half a year to leave a legacy as the leader responsible for bringing permanent peace at last to Korea, North and South. He would like nothing better than to step down next May, at the end of his five-year term, with his name inscribed on a declaration co-signed by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and President Joe Biden, or by their negotiators declaring a formal end to the Korean War.

