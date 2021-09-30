Curtain Up: ‘Magic Mike,’ Andrea Bocelli, David Lee Roth and more Vegas showbiz news

The grand opening performance of “Magic Mike Live” at Sahara Las Vegas on September 25 was a high-octane celebration from the red carpet that kicked things off to the afterparty at the resort’s new Azilo Ultra Pool. Among the attendees were Sahara owner Alex Meruelo, the award-winning director of the original “Magic Mike” film Steven Soderbergh, and pop singer and Las Vegas resident Debbie Gibson, who made an appearance during the show to sit on a piano while David Terry and other cast members serenaded the audience. This unique production is making full use of its brand-new, custom-built theater, and producers have enhanced the elements and details that make it something special and allow the talented cast to shine.