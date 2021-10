Emma Raducanu has added another tournament to her busy autumn schedule.The US Open champion, who will play her first tournament since her stunning New York triumph at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this week, has entered the Upper Austria Ladies Linz next month.Having taken three weeks off to digest her achievement, Raducanu is poised for a busy month.💥Boom💥The new “Tennis Queen“ @EmmaRaducanu 🇬🇧👸🏻 is scheduled to make her Linz debut!Read more ➡️ https://t.co/2SytOfxp5sTickets now on sale: https://t.co/JjmuaADJEs@wta @ooetourismus | #wtalinz pic.twitter.com/vP4ENrDVO3— WTA Linz (@WTALinz) October 4, 2021After Indian Wells, the 18-year-old has entered the Kremlin Cup in Moscow...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO