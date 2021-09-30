CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Gerald McCoy suspended six games for violating performance-enhancing substance policy

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TOY5_0cCcSmo500
Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is taken off the field during the second half of the season opener against the Ravens on Sept. 13. McCoy is out for the season after hurting a knee in the game. He can serve his suspension while he is out. [ RICK SCUTERI | AP ]

HENDERSON, Nev. — Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was suspended for six games Wednesday for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The former Buc is out for the season after hurting a knee in the season opener and can serve the suspension while he is out.

McCoy said in a statement that his positive test resulted from something he was prescribed for scar tissue and tendon strength from a previous injury. He said it was an “honest mistake” but he takes full responsibility for it.

“I’ve given my all to this game and worked my entire career to compete, train and rehabilitate at a high level with integrity,” he said. “In no way would I ever intentionally take anything to help with performance or gain a competitive advantage. … I apologize to my family, the NFL, my teammates and the fans and ask humbly for your forgiveness.”

McCoy, 33, is a six-time Pro Bowler who was the Bucs’ first-round draft pick (third overall) in 2010. Tampa Bay released him after the 2018 season. He played 2019 with the Panthers, then signed with the Cowboys before the 2020 season. He was released before last season after suffering a ruptured quadriceps in practice and missed the season.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL's Gerald McCoy Suspended 6 Games For PEDs Blames Doc Prescription

All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has just been slapped with a 6-game suspension for breaking the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy ... and he's blaming it all on a doctor's prescription. The 33-year-old Las Vegas Raiders star -- who is currently out for the season with a knee injury -- released...
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suspended 6 games

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has been suspended for six games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances. McCoy is out for the season after hurting his knee in the season opener and can serve the suspension handed down Wednesday while he is out this season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
mix929.com

Injured Gerald McCoy apologizes for ‘honest mistake’ with banned substance

Injured Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy tested positive for a banned substance, an admission he made Wednesday afternoon with a qualifier. McCoy, lost for the season in the season with a torn ACL, issued an apology via social media but described his positive test as an “honest mistake.”
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Bucs#Panthers#Cowboys
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
mediaite.com

Peyton and Eli Manning Were Hysterical After Profanity Blunder During ESPN Monday Night Football Broadcast

After years of courting Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football, ESPN finally landed the Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Manning headlined a secondary Monday Night Football broadcast for the Disney-owned sports brand on ESPN2, signing on to provide commentary for 10 games this season. Not only did ESPN catch their white whale for Monday Night Football, but he brought his brother Eli Manning and a cast of friends too.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy