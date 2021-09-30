Gerald McCoy suspended six games for violating performance-enhancing substance policy

Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is taken off the field during the second half of the season opener against the Ravens on Sept. 13. McCoy is out for the season after hurting a knee in the game. He can serve his suspension while he is out. [ RICK SCUTERI | AP ]

HENDERSON, Nev. — Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was suspended for six games Wednesday for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The former Buc is out for the season after hurting a knee in the season opener and can serve the suspension while he is out.

McCoy said in a statement that his positive test resulted from something he was prescribed for scar tissue and tendon strength from a previous injury. He said it was an “honest mistake” but he takes full responsibility for it.

“I’ve given my all to this game and worked my entire career to compete, train and rehabilitate at a high level with integrity,” he said. “In no way would I ever intentionally take anything to help with performance or gain a competitive advantage. … I apologize to my family, the NFL, my teammates and the fans and ask humbly for your forgiveness.”

McCoy, 33, is a six-time Pro Bowler who was the Bucs’ first-round draft pick (third overall) in 2010. Tampa Bay released him after the 2018 season. He played 2019 with the Panthers, then signed with the Cowboys before the 2020 season. He was released before last season after suffering a ruptured quadriceps in practice and missed the season.

