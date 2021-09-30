CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Heaven help us. We need a functioning democracy | Letters

By Times Staff Writer
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxzCp_0cCcSlvM00
U.S. Senate Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media about the infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. [ YURI GRIPAS | Abaca Press ]

One crisis to the next

GOP must help on debt debacle it helped create | Editorial, Sept. 29

Senate Republicans plan to block a bill that would fund the government provides the latest mess in what used to pass for a functioning democracy. “Bipartisan” has become a term that is now rarely used in the U.S. We seem to just advance from one political crisis to the next. The answer to this problem will not fit into a television sound bite, or even into an op-ed column. We need to stop seeking political victories at all costs and vilifying the people who disagree with us. Instead, we need to work together to renew our political order. Then, sharing in the common good of a functioning political system, we can get back to the normal democratic life of creative debate, disagreement and compromise (a nearly forgotten concept).

George Chase, St. Pete Beach

The price of ‘freedom’

Anti-vaxxers? Goodbye and good riddance | Leonard Pitts column, Sept. 27

Our United States is suffering through a devastating pandemic, the worst in a century. One of the major reasons our “land of the free” is suffering so extensively are the “freedoms” some of our political leaders have put in place — prominent among them is the “freedom” to walk about unmasked and unvaccinated and the “freedom” to be held outside a hospital waiting for treatment because millions of people in the land of the free decided it was an imposition on their rights to protect others from a virulent virus and its delta variant. Women are still free to get pregnant, but Texas recently enacted a law that, in effect, forbids the termination of any pregnancy — even if it resulted from rape or incest. Not to be outdone Florida Republicans are quickly preparing to enact a similar version to protect the unborn. The heck with allocating enough money for the food necessary to sustain Florida’s needy children (more than 800,000 are food insecure) or to ensure medical care for our new arrivals and needy families. Despite the desperate state of many Florida families, our legislators will focus on making absolutely sure every fetus is delivered into a world lacking a shred of legislative heart. Clearly our land of the free is facing a host of daunting problems and we commoners are getting precious little help from the people who were elected to move the country forward. We need to unite and vote those who are violating their sworn responsibility to every American out of office.. Only then will our country be able to begin climbing out of the abyss and regain our standing as the land of the free.

Peter R. Betzer, St. Petersburg

A sad ditty

Florida sues Biden administration | Sept. 29

How can this be? I am Florida, and I am not suing the Biden administration, nor do I want to. I suspect, if we put our heads together, a lot of us could think of better uses for Florida and America’s money than paying for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ cruelty and political greed. Why does this silly song keep playing in my head? “I’m a little despot, short and stout. There goes your money, pour it out. Only things that I want really count. There goes your future, pour it all out.”

Anne L. Hall, St. Petersburg

One truth

Generals testify they favored keeping troops in Afghanistan | Sept. 29

You cannot have two truths. President Joe Biden made it very clear in an August TV interview with George Stephanopoulos that none of his generals or top advisers recommended to him that he needed to maintain a small troop presence in Afghanistan. Yet this week, I watched all three generals state that they believed troops should have been left in Afghanistan to provide stability and monitor terrorist activity. All three declined to say specifically what advice they had given President Biden. Which leaves us with the fact that either we have three top generals who lied to the president or we have a president who lied to the American people. In either case, there can only be one truth. There should be accountability for the 13 American troops, women and men, who needlessly lost their lives, hundreds of Americans and Special Immigrant Visa holders left behind, and a drone strike that killed an aid worker and seven children. Finally, Gen. Mike Milley testified that he had not read the books that quoted him regarding his calls to China. He is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Of all the people involved with this tragedy, shouldn’t he know how he is being quoted and portrayed to the public, the president and the rest of the military?

Mark Khan, Tampa

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

President Joe Biden urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.Biden’s criticism on Monday came with Congress facing an Oct 18 deadline to allow for more borrowing to keep the government operating after having accrued a total public debt of $28.4 trillion. The House has passed a measure to suspend the debt limit, but McConnell is forcing Senate Democrats into a cumbersome process that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
WNCT

Biden to push raising the debt ceiling as political parties dig in

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now)— President Joe Biden is expected to talk Monday morning on the importance of raising the debt ceiling as political parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap. The United States risks a potentially catastrophic default if a mid-October deadline is not met. If that cap is not […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Pelosi and Manchin may be closing in on a deal. Sinema says Democratic leaders are 'fully aware' of her priorities.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday night, but in a nod to the restive centrists in her caucus, she also did not adjourn the House — so legislatively, it is still Thursday on Friday. The plan is to vote on the bill Friday, but the plans have changed before. A group of progressive House progressives are still threatening to sink the bill without solid assurance their moderate colleagues will back the larger Build Back Better bill. Pelosi spent much of Thursday trying to wrangle those assurances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Herald

We should help Afghan refugees who helped us

In the days before and after the U.S. evacuation from Kabul, my office received calls concerning more than 200 Afghan citizens seeking to flee the country because their lives are now at serious risk under the Taliban. These calls have come from, among others, concerned family members, many of them American citizens and from the U.S. servicemen and women who relied on their Afghan allies to keep them safe and help them do their jobs.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Leonard Pitts
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Misinformation and plain stupidity are trying mightily to take over our democracy

As I read this paper and listen to the local and national news, I can’t help but wonder why in the world receiving a vaccine and wearing a mask that can save a life would become so controversial and complicated. I understand that children under the age of 12 years cannot get it, and that there may be adults who might experience a severe allergy to the Covid vaccine, but for the majority of people, what exactly is the reason that it would be rejected with such determination and anger? Does anyone want their innocent child to suffer the consequences of this severe disease when it is not necessary at all?
U.S. POLITICS
thelostogle.com

Tulsa World observes that Markwayne Mullin is a liar…

Earlier this week, the Tulsa World issued a scathing editorial – at least by their boring standards – criticizing Oklahoma commando congressman Markwayne Mullin for a letter he sent to constituents criticizing Jo Biden’s infrastructure plan. The World’s outrage wasn’t that Markwayne wasted taxpayer money mailing a letter to a...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heaven Help Us#Democracy#Gop#Editorial#Senate#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy