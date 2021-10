Gold price remains supported at $1750 for now. Risk sentiment improves, checks the US dollar rebound. Gold price is consolidating the retreat from weekly highs of $1771, as the market mood improves and caps the rebound in the US dollar across its main peers. However, the downside remains more compelling for gold price as looming concerns about higher price pressures, the US debt ceiling and China's debt-laden property developers will continue to underpin the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO