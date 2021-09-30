iPhone 13 Pro Max can charge faster than Apple says it can

A comparative test putting all of Apple's currently available iPhones shows the new iPhone 13 range is significantly better, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max beats everything. All reviews of the iPhone 13 range agree that battery life is much improved over 2020's iPhone 12 range, and that's chiefly down to a new design that enables a larger battery. Now, however, one YouTuber has put every iPhone, that Apple currently sells, through the same real-world test, and found the iPhone 13 Pro Max is extraordinarily long-lasting. "The Pro Max lasted just under 10 hours," says economics student Arun Maini, whose YouTube channel is calledMrwhosetheboss. "This is not just the highest score I've ever recorded. It is miles ahead of anything else."

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO