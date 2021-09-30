CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 Pro Max can charge faster than Apple says it can

By James Peckham
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple advertises its new iPhone 13 series with 20W fast charging, but a new report has shown some models can hit higher speeds of up to 27W if you're using a different charger than the one Apple readily recommends. Testing undertaken by ChargerLAB shows that if you're using a 30W...

