Business

Amazon settles with employees allegedly fired for criticizing work conditions

By M. Moon
Engadget
 5 days ago

Amazon was supposed to defend its decision in court to let Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa go last year. The former Amazon employees were outspoken critics of the company, and both were, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) previously decided, illegally fired. The e-commerce giant didn't have to defend itself, however, because it has settled with the affected parties shortly before the hearing could take place.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Facebook Employees Were Unable to Access Critical Work Tools During Six-Hour Outage

Facebook employees and contractors complained Monday that they were unable to log on to their work accounts during the company's worst service outage since 2008. The outage was so bad that engineers who were tasked with helping resolve service issues were unable to even log on to help fix the problems, one employee told CNBC.
INTERNET
bigrapidsnews.com

Amazon settles with 2 outspoken workers it fired last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is settling with two former tech workers who accused the retail giant of illegally firing them last year for speaking out against the company. The former employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, publicly criticized the company and pushed Amazon to better protect warehouse workers from COVID-19. They also wanted Amazon to do more to reduce its impact on climate change.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Apple, Amazon and others back groups trying to kill US climate legislation

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Disney are among the major companies backing corporate lobby groups and organizations that are battling a US climate bill, according to a report. That's despite those companies all making pledges to reduce their impact on the environment. The United States Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable...
ADVOCACY
#Working Conditions#Workers Rights#Labor Relations#Seattle#Nlrb#The Washington Post
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
newsbrig.com

Amazon settles with the activists it fired

Amazon has settled a dispute with two workers that the National Labor Relations Board said were fired for their activism. In April 2020, the company fired Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa after they had organized a protest against Amazon’s work with oil and gas companies, as well as raising concerns with the company’s coronavirus measures at its warehouses. In a joint statement, Costa and Cunningham said that the company would have to pay them lost wages as well as inform employees that they couldn’t be fired for organizing. They haven’t mentioned whether they would be getting their jobs as UX designers back.
BUSINESS
WGN News

El Milagro employees stage walkout citing low wages, unsafe work conditions

CHICAGO — El Milagro workers staged a walkout Thursday over claims of low wages and unsafe working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of workers from both Chicago factories also walked out. The employees staged a second walkout on Friday. Many employees said El Milagro was violating several city ordinances and paying new hires more […]
CHICAGO, IL
kpug1170.com

California Governor signs law aimed at Amazon working conditions

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill into law aimed at Amazon and its warehouse working conditions. The law prohibits what it says are unsafe production quotas for warehouse distribution center workers that prevent them from taking bathroom or rest breaks and interfere with health and safety laws. San...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

Tesla must pay $137 million in discrimination lawsuit

Tesla has been ordered to pay $137 million in damages to a former Black worker who accused the company of turning a blind eye to discrimination and racial abuse at the company's EV plant in Fremont California, The Washington Post has reported. A San Francisco federal court jury awarded the judgement — reportedly one of the largest in an individual race discrimination employment case — to Owen Diaz, an elevator operator who worked as a contract employee in 2015 and 2016.
FREMONT, CA
The Independent

Tesla worker who won $137m in racism payout says Elon Musk is ‘on notice’

A former Tesla worker has been awarded $136.9m by a jury in San Francisco following claims that he was the subject of racist behaviour from bosses. The former employee, Owen Diaz, was awarded the money on Monday. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” he told The Daily Beast. “The jury knew that this is not just for me, this verdict is for everybody that works at Tesla. This is their way of putting Elon Musk on notice.”Mr Diaz is black and says that the company didn’t take action against racism in the workplace. “[I] had supervisors telling me, ‘N****r, hurry...
BUSINESS
Daily Beast

Ex-Tesla Worker Speaks After Winning $137M Racism Verdict

A San Francisco jury awarded a massive $136.9 million verdict to a former Tesla worker on Monday over claims that he was subjected to racist treatment by his supervisors. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” said the plaintiff, Owen Diaz, in an interview with The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “The jury knew that this is not just for me; this verdict is for everybody that works at Tesla. This is their way of putting Elon Musk on notice.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

