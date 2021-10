Although the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be launched soon-ish, getting your hands on one could be a bit of a challenge. Industry insider Max Jambor says that Samsung has manufactured a little over 10,000 Galaxy S21 FE units so far. That number is pitiful and won’t even satiate the needs of one region, let alone all the markets where it will be launched. Max adds that the high Galaxy Z Flip 3 demand could also be a reason for the alleged shortage. He rounds things off by stating that Samsung could ramp up production in the coming weeks.

