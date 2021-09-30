Keeping the Faith: The Power of a Thank-You

In my opinion our greatest accomplishments in life are all the mistakes (valleys) that we have made and will continue to make. Because after all, life is a journey. I can honestly say that the mistakes I made were valuable lessons, causing me to climb higher. My Aunt use to say, “there is nothing like bought sense”. Meaning you had to pay a price for making a bad choice or decision. Some lessons will have to be repeated until we get it right. But, don't fret. Discipline yourself not to keep making the same mistakes, expecting a different outcome, because that would be insanity.

18 DAYS AGO