Keeping the Faith: The Power of a Thank-You
I admit it: I’m a stickler for old-fashioned manners. A pet peeve of mine is when somebody in front of you—at a store or restaurant or office building—doesn’t hold open the door. It takes only a few seconds, but that simple act sends ripples of goodwill out into the world. It’s also important to thank the person who does hold the door for you. Yes, it’s a little thing. But acknowledging the little things has a deeper meaning.www.guideposts.org
Comments / 10