(Richfield, MN) -- A Richfield family has been reunited with their black lab Vic, who was in a car that was stolen on Friday night. Police say two-year-old Victor was stolen from Richfield Liquor on Cedar Avenue South Friday afternoon by an unknown man. According to reports, the owner was checking out at the liquor store when the suspect opened the car door and sped off with the dog. The vehicle was later recovered but the canine was apparently dumped. The website Twin Cities Crime Watch and Information says on Saturday night Vic approached a man who was walking through a park in St. Paul, and the man was able to reunite Vic with his owners, who said the pooch was a little stinky after his adventure, was was given a bath and was back curled up and sleeping in his own bed Sunday.

RICHFIELD, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO