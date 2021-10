Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.—EPHESIANS 4:32 (NIV) “Useless, my kids are useless,” my grandfather would say after we transferred him from rehab to the hospital, even though our family members visited him regularly. He was nasty to the staff and began to refuse food. I broached hospice with his physician, and they soon moved him to one where the staff was kind and attentive, even with his bad moods.

