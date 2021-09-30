CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't wait for Black Friday – save £200 off the Garmin Fenix 6 right now

By Cat Ellis
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Garmin Fenix 6 is just £328.03 at Amazon today – a saving of £201.96 off the recommended retail price, and even cheaper than last year's Black Friday deal. The Garmin Fenix 6 is one of the best Garmin watches around and rarely dips below £400, so this is a truly exceptional deal that's not to be missed. Past experience has taught us that this type of price drop doesn't last long, so if you're interested, it's best to snap it up before the opportunity passes.

www.techradar.com

