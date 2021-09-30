Don't wait for Black Friday – save £200 off the Garmin Fenix 6 right now

While some people may have taken advantage of the pandemic to get in shape and set new goals, many of us have used the absence of gyms and workout studios as an opportunity to do, well, nothing. As time has gone on, you may have found yourself looking in the mirror thinking about how it might be time to get your body back in shape. Luckily, there is a solution, which also happens to be a mirror. For getting back into a fitness routine without having to go to the gym still, you can buy Mirror, a smart home workout system boasting innovative tech in a clever package, for $250 off thanks to free delivery and installation with code SEPTEMBER21. You need to hurry, though, today is the last day to get the offer.

YOGA ・ 8 DAYS AGO