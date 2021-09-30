Meet Robert Finley, the soul singer who traveled from ‘cotton fields to Beverly Hills’

Robert Finley Illustration: Brian Gray, USA TODAY Network, Photo: George Walker IV/The Tennessean

In this second installment of Hallowed Sound , journalists from the USA TODAY Network examine the state of race in country music, scour the South in search of untold stories and shine a light on a new, eclectic generation of Black artists.

BERNICE, Louisiana — Robert Finley doesn’t need a stage to put on a show.

The 67-year-old soul singer swings out from behind his screen door with a toothy smile tucked behind a curly, white goatee.

"How ya doin'?" a raspy-voiced Finley asks as a photographer and reporter from Nashville walk up his gravel driveway on a gummy-hot Friday in July.

In reptile-skin boots and a Robert Finley T-shirt, he ribs about how it takes only five minutes to show anyone Bernice, a town just miles south of Arkansas that he’s called home for more than three decades.

His family — four generations, including Finley— take refuge from the heat behind an industrial fan as Finley bounces from one side of the yard to another during a sweat-soaked photo shoot.

At home, Finley surrounds himself with lawnside treasures. A white limousine — that he hopes to let local kids use one day for prom and graduation — stretches across the driveway. Quippy signs boasting lines like “Work hard, party harder” hang from posts where his former house stood before a fire burned it down in 2012.

Robert Finley laughs with guests at his home in Bernice, Louisiana, on July 16, 2021. “He’s larger than life," says Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach. "His personality, his spirit. Everything about him matches how amazing his voice is.” George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Finley offers a swig of Crown Royal, an antidote to simmering summer afternoons that he sometimes mixes with lemon and a shot of honey. It's a magic recipe he says helps him flex on stage from falsetto to full-voiced howling.

Music plays from a nearby speaker. Finley's latest, of course.

“I’m not camera shy,” Finley said, puling down his black cowboy hat and flashing another smile. “I’m lovin’ this (expletive).”

And who could blame him? Finley earned his due.

The lanky son of a sharecropper, who worked for decades as a carpenter before doctors deemed him legally blind , Finley once reserved his singing for churches, bars and back-alley gigs. He sang for nursing home audiences and elementary school children, sometimes busking outside festivals with a blues-infused take on soulful rock ‘n’ roll with a voice that could light the darkest street corner.

Then six years ago, a chance discovery led him to Nashville, where he cut two albums with Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach. Now he’s ascended to overdue heights matched only by his bold showmanship — and he's telling his story "from the cotton fields to Beverly Hills" along the way.

“As soon as Robert walks in the building, it’s the Robert Finley show,” Auerbach said. “He just lights up a room. I mean, the man tries to travel to his gigs and bring some merch to sell and he’s so magnetic, he ends up selling all his merch at the bar, waiting for his flight.

“He’s larger than life. His personality, his spirit. Everything about him matches how amazing his voice is.”

Sharecropper’s son

Finley grew up one of eight children in small-town Winnsboro, Louisiana, about 95 miles southeast of Bernice.

As soon as he was old enough to walk and talk, his father put a cotton sack in his hands, Finley said.

“My dad, the first sack he made me was outta a flour sack,” Finley said. “I acted a fool and I filled it up. Then he found out this boy really knows how to pick cotton. Then he gets me a (expletive) grass sack. … Next thing I knew I had a seven-foot sack on my damn back. I was seven years old. But I had to pick a sack full a day.”

He remembers a time before electricity in his childhood home, and a five-mile walk to school — “you could only go for two months, three months at the most,” he said — often wasn’t an option.

But Finley had music.

Robert Finley of Bernice, Louisiana, worked for decades as a carpenter, singing on the side, before a chance discovery led him to Nashville. Now he’s ascended to overdue heights, and he's telling his story "from the cotton fields to Beverly Hills." He's shown July 16, 2021. George Walker IV / The Tennessean

His first taste of rock 'n' roll came from watching Elvis Presley on "The Ed Sullivan Show" at his aunt's house. Around age 10, his dad gave him money for a new pair of shoes. Instead, he returned home with a guitar.

Growing up, his father banned the blues, but Finley sang in gospel quartets and church choir — the latter he said he continues at his local congregation today.

"I'd sing as loud as I could," Finley said. "Everybody else would be tellin' me to stop, but the pastor said, 'Let him sing, let him sing.' I wasn’t always in key, I wasn’t always in tune, but I could sound like any of ‘em."

And he’s still surrounded by music. A piano lines one wall inside Finley's bungalow, underneath a framed caricature of him swingin' on stage. He sometimes grabs a guitar before heading a few blocks up town — just in case.

At occasional local steak nights or sidestreet concerts, he'll make his way behind the microphone. To neighbors and friends — who once celebrated him with a "Robert Finley Day" — he's simply "Slim."

Robert Finley shares a laugh with great-grandson Elijah McMahon at his home in Bernice, La. Photographed Friday, July 16, 2021. George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Mildred Ferguson gets ready to eat with Robert Finley at a restaurant in Bernice, La. "He can sing with the kings and beggars, and he's the same," said Ferguson, who is the mayor of Bernice and a longtime friend. Photographed Friday, July 16, 2021. George Walker IV / The Tennessean

"He can sing with the kings and beggars, and he's the same," said Mildred Ferguson, mayor of Bernice and longtime friend. "I've been knowing him since he's been here, and he hasn't changed."

Before moving to Bernice, Finley took his zeal for entertaining into the U.S. Army. He served as an aircraft mechanic in Germany, getting a taste for audiences as part of the base band.

For his first gig with the band, Finley said, he stepped in on guitar for a Friday night rehearsal before a picnic concert the next day.

"[They] asked me, would I be interested in doing it?" Finley said. "Well, quite naturally, it's all I ever wanted to do. ... [They said], 'You just play whatever you know and we'll follow you.' I knew a lot of stuff. I could imitate James Brown, Tyrone Davis, Joe Simon."

Blind busking lands life-changing session

A chance encounter years later took the singer to stages unlike any he saw before. In his 60s, glaucoma cut Finley's post-Army carpentry career short. Doctors diagnosed him legally blind, but his voice remained.

Finley was busking outside King Biscuit Blues Festival in Helena, Arkansas, when a passerby stopped to ask him if he'd want to sing around the world. Finley didn't think much of the exchange until he got a call a few weeks later.

"I thought it was just somebody throwin' something out there," Finley said. "Sure enough, he called me about two weeks later. ... They wanted to come down here, and I was like, 'nah.' There's so many scams, I didn't want to take a chance.

"I said, 'Tell you what. I'll come to where you at,'" Finley said. "If you provide a round-trip plane ticket, that means I can get on a plane any time I'm dissatisfied."

The interested party was Tim Duffy of Music Maker Relief Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving music of the American South. From a chance meeting on the street, Finley's singing career took off.

Robert Finley stands for a portrait at his home in Bernice, Louisiana, on July 16, 2021. “He’s larger than life," says Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach. "His personality, his spirit. Everything about him matches how amazing his voice is.” George Walker IV / The Tennessean

The foundation connected him to Bruce Watson at blues stronghold Fat Possum Records, who produced Finley's first modern release, "Age Don't Mean A Thing," and in turn introduced him to Auerbach. The Black Keys frontman enlisted Finley to sing a handful of songs for his 2017 graphic novel soundtrack, "Murder Ballads."

They booked four days to record four songs for the project. Finley finished his takes in one.

"They started out with me that morning and that evening, we were through," Finley said. "[Dan] was like, 'I don't believe this guy. You walk in off the street, man, where the (expletive) you been?'"

Naturally, they spent the next three days cutting an album.

Listeners hear the end result in his 2017 Easy Eye debut, "Goin' Platinum" — a swampy sauce of bone-shaking soul-blues-rock flavored by Finley's timeless flair. Auerbach enlisted ace Nashville musicians Gene Chrisman and Bobby Wood, among others. He pulled from a songbook featuring co-writes by Auerbach with John Prine, Nick Lowe, David Ferguson and more.

"It's just raw talent, and a lifetime of performing," Auerbach said. "That's what you're hearing."

‘Never too young to dream’

After taking his boot-stompin' groove to concert halls in the U.S. and overseas, as well as a stint on "America's Got Talent" in 2019, Finley reunited with Auerbach for a follow-up album.

And this time, he told his story.

Earlier this year, Finley released "Sharecropper's Son." It's a collection of autobiographical tunes chronicling a childhood of working from "can see to can't see" in cotton fields and reminds a new generation through singing in his soft falsetto that "I can feel your pain."

"To the elderly people, it's a trip down memory lane," Finley said. "They remember, because their parents were sharecroppers, too. To the young people, it's a taste of history they would've never known."

Robert Finley is close to the rest of his family in Bernice, Louisiana. Here he is with, from left. great-grandson Elijah McMahon, daughter Christy Johnson, and grandchildren Andre and LaQuindrelyn McMahon. Photographed Friday, July 16, 2021 in Bernice, La. George Walker IV / The Tennessean

He continued, "It's an eye-opener to ... where the world come from, and where the world is now. With all the destruction and all the violence and all the stuff that's going on in the big cities, to say 'I can feel your pain,' people know they're not dealing with this alone."

The album transports listeners to Winnsboro, where on the title track he offers stories about working "out in the heat of the day, me and brothers were praying for rain/ 'Cause we still gotta haul that hay." At other moments, he details life as a country boy — "I'm a down from a country boy, misunderstood/ Always heard old folks say/ That boy ain’t gonna be no good," he sings.

Robert Finley has lived in Bernice, Louisiana, for more than 30 years. The small town is just miles from the Arkansas border. Photographed July 16, 2021. George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Finley ruminates on mortality with "My Story," singing: "You're never too young to dream, never too old to live/ Reach out and hug the ones you love, because it's never too late to give."

And in his showmanship fashion, Finley free-versed some songs in-studio — a skill the singer honed while busking.

"Gritty reality and the ups-and-downs of life," Auerbach said, "He's seen it. He's preserved. And he's really having a moment."

After all, the best shows can come at unexpected times.

“I often say this comes from the cotton field to Beverly Hills, and it’s all because I didn’t give up on my dreams," Finley said. "If it don’t work out the first time, try it again. Just keep on keepin’ on. We wasn’t quitters. Winners don’t quit, quitters don’t win."

The Pick newsletter: Sign up for Music City content in your inbox

Explore the series

Hallowed Sound, Vol. 2

Hallowed Sound, Vol. 1

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Meet Robert Finley, the soul singer who traveled from ‘cotton fields to Beverly Hills’