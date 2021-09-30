CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghan girls soccer team in Portugal gets surprise visit

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- Girls from the Afghanistan national soccer team who were recently granted asylum in Portugal have had a surprise visit from the captain of the senior team. Farkhunda Muhtaj, a professional player who from her home in Canada spent weeks helping arrange their recent rescue from Afghanistan,...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country’s missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Coons
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Afghan girls robotics team design their future in Qatar

The nine members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team evacuated from Kabul to Qatar have built on their star status and captured hearts since fleeing their homeland. Now back in education and working on their entries for a global robotics competition, the girls worry about their immediate future but hope they can one day return to Afghanistan.
WORLD
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: Leeds United urging UK to accept Afghan girls team

Leeds United is requesting the UK government approve and expedite passage to resettle 35 teenage Afghanistan players and their families and coaches that evacuated to Pakistan to avoid Taliban persecution. They have until Oct. 12th to be accepted by other nations before their visa runs out and they would be forced to return to Afghanistan. Australia has already welcomed the senior women’s team players.
UEFA
Finger Lakes Times

National captain meets Afghan girls team in Lisbon

The girls on Afghanistan's national football team celebrated a week in Portugal with a surprise visit by the senior team captain. (Sept. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2b1eabe2905c4661923c92c62e9ecad6.
SOCCER
People

'You Can't Make This Stuff Up': Afghan Girls' Soccer Team Got Out Thanks to Luck, Tenacity and Unlikely Allies

Nic McKinley tells PEOPLE that the operation was backed by a range of nonprofits, the government of Portugal — and an unlikely source in conservative radio host Glenn Beck. One of the advocates who helped shepherd the recent evacuation of the Afghanistan national girls soccer team after the country fell to the Taliban last month attributes the success of the operation to "divine intervention and luck."
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Cia#Ap#Portuguese#Taliban#Air Force#Deliverfund
WSAV News 3

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on Islamic State extremists […]
MIDDLE EAST
semoball.com

Russian soccer league president steps down after 14 years

MOSCOW (AP) -- The president of the Russian Premier League resigned on Tuesday after 14 years in the job following debate over TV deals, the format of the league and how to boost Russia's results in European club soccer. The league didn't give a reason for Sergei Pryadkin's resignation. He...
UEFA
semoball.com

Germany unveils logo for soccer's Euro 2024 tournament

BERLIN (AP) -- Germany on Tuesday unveiled the logo for soccer's 2024 European Championship during a ceremony with a light show in the stadium that will hold the final. Some guests and media were invited to Berlin's Olympiastadion for the UEFA launch, though no fans were present on a damp evening in the German capital.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
semoball.com

Self-proclaimed Jedi, Robinson impresses with goals and flip

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Antonee Robinson gave himself the nickname Jedi as a kid, and he followed the goal that sparked the United States' comeback against Honduras with a backflip that would have fit into a "Star Wars" duel. "It's a celebration I've been wanting to do for a while,...
AUSTIN, TX
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and China’s intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America’s adversaries.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy