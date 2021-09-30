Sanford revitalization: Developer hopes new market-rate apartments will spur downtown

SANFORD, Maine — James Nimon looks across Central Park in downtown Sanford and sees what he calls “missing teeth.”. Nimon, the executive director of the Sanford Regional Economic Growth Council, is talking about the empty, grassy, fenced-in land where an old commercial building and historic homes once stood on School Street. The commercial building — the original site of Paras Pizza and the first office for the now-defunct Sanford News — burned in a blaze in 2005. The homes were dilapidated and demolished several years ago.