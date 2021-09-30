CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanford, ME

Sanford revitalization: Developer hopes new market-rate apartments will spur downtown

Seacoast Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANFORD, Maine — James Nimon looks across Central Park in downtown Sanford and sees what he calls “missing teeth.”. Nimon, the executive director of the Sanford Regional Economic Growth Council, is talking about the empty, grassy, fenced-in land where an old commercial building and historic homes once stood on School Street. The commercial building — the original site of Paras Pizza and the first office for the now-defunct Sanford News — burned in a blaze in 2005. The homes were dilapidated and demolished several years ago.

www.seacoastonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Sanford, ME
Local
Maine Government
Sanford, ME
Government
Local
Maine Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#The Apartments#Paras Pizza#Sanford News#Reincorp#School#The Sanford City Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy