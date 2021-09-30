Hey Democrats! Enough anarchy. Act like Republicans and get moving on Biden's big plans.

This is the kind of week that makes me wish Democrats could be more like Republicans.

Sen. Susan Collins, for instance, is really bad at predicting the behavior of Republican men. She voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial, insisting he would learn from the disgrace and get his act together. Instead, he was impeached a second time for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. She also voted to confirm Trump nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, insisting he would not overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. But Kavanaugh was part of the 5-4 majority that refused this month to block the new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks.

It’s not like Collins is from hard-right Trump country. She’s from Maine, which Joe Biden carried by 9 points in 2020 and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won by 8 points in 2018. But Collins stuck to the pro-Trump GOP line until the Jan. 6 insurrection, when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled it was safe to turn on the former president .

Republicans have factions, but when it matters most, they are team players. This week, with giant infrastructure and social spending packages at stake, Democrats need to suppress their anarchic impulses and act more like the GOP. It is a fateful moment in Biden’s presidency and in the lives of all Americans. I’m talking to you, normal people. Maybe you’re bored or disgusted by politics, or too busy to pay attention. But this week really matters for your family’s health, finances and dreams.

False choices on spending

Though you’d never know it from the noise and chaos on Capitol Hill, Democrats across the party largely share the goals of bolstering health care, education, family life and the future of the planet. But will they deliver? How long will these initiatives last? Who will be eligible? Will they be paid for? If so, how? And what will fall by the wayside?

Jill Lawrence: The new big lie Republicans want you to believe? There's a puppeteer at the White House.

The programs hanging in the balance will make lives, save lives and ease lives. When more than a quarter of Americans over 65 have lost all their teeth, would you say no to adding dental care to Medicare, or no to helping millions of low-income people in places like Texas and Florida who are uninsured because their states refuse to expand Medicaid ?

Would you finance two years of community college or two years of preschool? Paid family and medical leave or continuing a newly expanded child tax credit ? Child care subsidies and better wages for child care workers, or more home care for the elderly and better wages for their caregivers? Would you scale back affordable housing, or climate initiatives that are designed to save us from hurricanes, drought, wildfire and all the death, dislocation and instability they bring?

Bernie Sanders: For America's sake, we can't afford to cut $3.5 trillion spending plan

Preschool students at UCLA Lab School in Los Angeles. Harrison Hill, USAT

Here’s another question: Are these really choices we have to make?

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the 2017 Trump tax cuts would increase the deficit by $1.9 trillion from 2018 to 2028. So far, their benefits have gone mostly to the wealthy instead of workers.

As The Balance points out, that’s because the economy was growing , tax rates were already relatively low and businesses didn’t need money.

The price tag on Biden’s human and social infrastructure package is $3.5 trillion over 10 years. That’s $350 billion a year, a fraction of the $6.8 trillion the government is expected to spend by Thursday, the last day of fiscal year 2021. Most of the proposed spending would be invested in people, their families, their dreams and their productivity. And Democrats have committed to finding money to pay for half the total.

Don't worry about your donors or job

From a public opinion standpoint, the Biden plan is popular . That even includes the payment methods on the table, which largely involve tax hikes on corporations and households with annual income over $400,000 .

What we need most right now are Democratic senators and House members who look at the big picture and see this week for what it could be: The moment America decisively turns the page on the anti-government Reagan era, 40 years after it started. The week we at last decided to tackle income inequality and the wealth gap by … tackling income inequality and the wealth gap. No fingers crossed that wealth would trickle down, tides would rise, all boats would be lifted and the rest of those 1980s cliches. Just money spent where it needs to be spent.

California recall lesson: Telling the truth about Republicans and COVID is a winner

Biden said last week that he is " tired of trickle-down " and added, quoting his father: "Just give people a little breathing room."

If progressives end up with two-thirds of a loaf, or even half, obviously they should take it. But I hope it does not work out that way. This is not the time for centrist Democrats to nickel-and-dime their own president’s vision, or to worry about their donors or reelection prospects. They should grit their teeth, channel Collins and Republican-style discipline, and seize what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi optimistically calls " a week of opportunity ." It’s our main chance to restore justice in our economy and trust in our government.

Jill Lawrence is a columnist for USA TODAY and author of " The Art of the Political Deal : How Congress Beat the Odds and Broke Through Gridlock." Follow her on Twitter: @JillDLawrence

