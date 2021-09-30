Global stocks, U.S. futures and crypto gain as investors close out a lousy September

The dollar is entering the crypto age, and the U.S. government is poised to give its clearest signal yet on how that will happen. The guidance will come through a trio of pending reports related to public and private efforts to digitize the world's global reserve currency. First, the Federal Reserve Board will release a paper as soon as this month on the U.S. payments system that's expected to provide direction on whether the country should issue a so-called central bank digital currency. Soon after, the Fed Bank of Boston will publish long-awaited research and open-source computer code on technology that could underpin a digital dollar. Finally, the President's Working Group on Financial Markets is set to issue policy recommendations on how to regulate stablecoins, which are in effect digital dollars created by private companies.

