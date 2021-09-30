CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Global stocks, U.S. futures and crypto gain as investors close out a lousy September

By Bernhard Warner
Fortune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good...

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

The stock market is a fantastic tool to build long-term, life-changing wealth. And not interrupting the magic of compounding is one of the keys to becoming a successful investor. That's why even small sums of money can turn into astronomical amounts given enough time. One stock in particular, Home Depot...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but it can be a promising sign. These companies have grown at eye-popping rates, and their futures look quite promising. See if you want to add Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, PayPal, Atlassian, and/or Shopify to your portfolio. Many terrific businesses seem unstoppable -- based...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

These five widely followed stocks are rife with red flags. For more than 18 months, there's been little that's stood in the way of the benchmark S&P 500 reaching new highs. Since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, the widely followed index has doubled in value and marked the strongest bounce-back rally from a bear-market bottom of all time.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Stocks#European Stocks#Stock Futures#Bull Sheet#Congress#Senate#Chinese#H M
ValueWalk

Stock Investors Overstate Their Gains in the Heat of Bull Markets

Most investors know the average long-term return for stocks. It is 6.5 percent real. That’s of course a very good return. That’s a high enough return to permit most middle-class people to finance a decent retirement by the time they turn 65. We should be happy with it. Q3 2021...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Nvidia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
ShareCast

Europe close: Stocks buck early losses to finish higher, banks gain

European stocks bucked overnight losses on Wall Street and Asia to rally on Tuesday, helped by better-than-expected readings for key surveys on services activity on both sides of the Pond. That served to send all major regional bourses in Europe higher, although some economists cautioned that the impact of supply...
STOCKS
Business Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Services Index

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq index dipped over 2% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR). Data on international trade for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $70.7 billion...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. For instance, they typically employ teams of experienced analysts that can provide boots-on-ground coverage; they also tend to have far more capital at their disposal. By comparison, the greatest asset a retail investor has is a long-term mindset. You don't have clients...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Crypto's future could soon look a lot like the U.S. dollar

The dollar is entering the crypto age, and the U.S. government is poised to give its clearest signal yet on how that will happen. The guidance will come through a trio of pending reports related to public and private efforts to digitize the world's global reserve currency. First, the Federal Reserve Board will release a paper as soon as this month on the U.S. payments system that's expected to provide direction on whether the country should issue a so-called central bank digital currency. Soon after, the Fed Bank of Boston will publish long-awaited research and open-source computer code on technology that could underpin a digital dollar. Finally, the President's Working Group on Financial Markets is set to issue policy recommendations on how to regulate stablecoins, which are in effect digital dollars created by private companies.
CURRENCIES
buffalonynews.net

U.S. investors ride Big Dipper as stock markets rebound

NEW YORK, New York - The Wall Street roller-coaster forged on, on Tuesday, with technology stocks recouping losses of a day earlier. All the major tech companies including the besieged Facebook rose more than two percent Tuesday. "We're buying the dip, but the dip isn't 10% anymore. The dip is...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy