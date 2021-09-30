Man with gunshot wound walks into hospital after shooting in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. — A man who was shot in McKeesport walked into a hospital early Thursday morning, police said.

Gunshots were fired shortly before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bailie Avenue and Flagler Street.

While investigating, officers were told that a shooting victim walked into an area hospital, police said. They were also notified about a crash on Versailles Avenue, which investigators determined was related to the shooting.

The man who showed up to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound was listed in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group