Mckeesport, PA

Man with gunshot wound walks into hospital after shooting in McKeesport

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
McKEESPORT, Pa. — A man who was shot in McKeesport walked into a hospital early Thursday morning, police said.

Gunshots were fired shortly before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bailie Avenue and Flagler Street.

While investigating, officers were told that a shooting victim walked into an area hospital, police said. They were also notified about a crash on Versailles Avenue, which investigators determined was related to the shooting.

The man who showed up to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound was listed in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Police investigate after dog shot in Butler County

MARION TWP., Pa. — Police in Butler County are looking for information on a possible suspect after a dog was shot on Thursday. Harrisville Borough police said the shooting incident occurred on Porter Road in Marion Township on Sept. 30 between noon and 1:30 p.m., where a 4-year-old St. Bernard was shot in the neck and head area with a shotgun.
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

