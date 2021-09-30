CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Futuristic Music Video for Coldplay and BTS’ ‘My Universe’

By Mary Dehart
Cover picture for the articleColdplay has premiered the video for “My Universe,” their new collaboration with BTS on YouTube. The “My Universe” video is set in the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is forbidden, but BTS, Coldplay and an alien supergroup called Supernova 7 unite via hologram to defy the ban. Sung in English and Korean, the new track has both bands singing about the endless possibilities of love, utilizing cosmic analogies and an out-of-this-world synth-like sound. “There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture, that bright infinity inside your eyes. You are my universe, and I just want to put you first,” sings Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin. The video is directed by Dave Meyers, who also helmed Coldplay’s “Higher Power” video.

