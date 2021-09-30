Watch the brand-new video for the Coldplay and BTS single, ‘My Universe’
Coldplay and BTS have just released a spectacular new music video for their very recent single ‘My Universe’. The clip debuted today, September 30th, with thousands of fans waiting eagerly for its arrival. It’s helmed by renowned music video director Dave Meyers (Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’, Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’, Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’, and Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ are just some of his recent highlights).tonedeaf.thebrag.com
