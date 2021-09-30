The Racist Obsession With NBA Vaccinations Versus Hollywood

The NBA is the most public collection of wealthy, personable, and influential Black men in the country. And each of those adjectives are on full display during an event like NBA Media Day. Before the start of training camp, each team and its stars, coaches, and executives are forced to participate in a ritual of spending five minutes dropping cliched lines about how once-lithe players put on 15 pounds of muscle during the off-season or teams with turnstiles for defenders want to step it up on that side of the court.