You’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Eclectic Styled Ranch Near White Rock Lake

By Karen Eubank
 5 days ago
Dramatic architecture wins me over every time, and boy does this White Rock Lake-area eclectic styled ranch have it!. Nothing defines the all-American house more than ranch style. The popularity of the ranch boomed after World War II, and it wasn’t long before architects began putting a spin on them. We saw split level, Spanish, Colonial Revival, Neoclassical, French, and Tudor-style ranch homes.

