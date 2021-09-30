5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) disclosed that it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July. Virgin Galactic shares jumped 10.2% to $24.85 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: SPCE) disclosed that it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July. Virgin Galactic shares jumped 10.2% to $24.85 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares rose 0.6% to close at $83.69 on Wednesday.

