EDITORIAL: Don't coddle troopers who shirk vaccine
An oath taken by members of the state police to “bear true faith and allegiance” to the state and its constitution actually never mentions protecting or serving. So maybe we shouldn’t be all that disappointed or surprised when members of the state’s top law enforcement agency openly refuse an order by Gov. Charlie Baker that state employees get the COVID-19 vaccine — to the point of quitting their jobs over it.www.newburyportnews.com
Comments / 0